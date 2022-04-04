Pentagon planning to use Ukraine biolabs to attack Russia

Moscow says that records and other proof show that the U.S.-funded biolabs, which are linked to EcoHealth Alliance, the Biden crime family, and others, were going to be used for sending bioweapon-filled drones into Russia.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims to have discovered the names of specific U.S. personnel who have been engaged in bioweapons development in the Eastern European country, though no tangible proof, according to Great Game India, has yet been presented.

“Documents testifying to the plans of the Kiev regime to use unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying and spraying deadly substances” are of special importance to Russian authorities, announced military spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov during a recent conference.

Konashenkov went on to state that information now held by the Russian military “prove[s] that the Kiev regime was seriously considering the possibility of using biological weapons against the population of the Donbas and the Russian Federation.”

Hunter Biden directly involved in developing bioweapons at Ukraine biolabs, says Russia

Konashenkov also claims that Russia has uncovered the names of “specific officials who took part in the creation of components of biological weapons,” though he did not name any of them.

All he would say is that they are “the heads of divisions and employees of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as its main subcontractors.”

These bioweapons campaigns, Konashenkov went on to say, are “directly related to the son of the current U.S. president, Hunter Biden.”

This claim corroborates with revelations that came forward last week about how the Biden crime family has connections to the Pentagon contractor Metabiota, which specializes in investigating potential pandemic-causing pathogens that could be used as bioweapons.

In another conference, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, commander of the Russian Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Forces, called out Biden as well for his alleged participation in financing these Ukrainian biolabs with American tax dollars.

“In the near future at a special briefing,” Konashenkov promised, more details about the investigation and the biolabs will be released.

Western media and governments are still claiming that this is all just an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory and “Russian disinformation,” but it is increasingly proving to be true.

We know from the recent admissions of U.S. diplomat Victoria Nuland, who testified before the Senate earlier this month, that the Ukrainian biolabs do, in fact, exist, and are not just a conspiracy theory.

She told Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), however, upon him prompting her to say such, that if anything goes wrong at the labs, it is automatically Russia’s fault.

Nuland also claimed that these “biological research laboratories in Ukraine” exist as part of a collaboration with Kiev “to ensure that the materials of biological research do not fall into the hands of Russian forces.”

“This is not a war against the Ukrainian people, but is rather Putin’s dismantling (in a hostile manner) of the ‘Deep State’s Toy Factory,’ a.k.a. the Nation of Ukraine,” suggested someone at Great Game India about the situation.

“This explains all the rage of State Department, the CIA, & deep state politicians / media who are against Putin.”

Another wrote that he has personally spoken with Dr. Alan Zabrosky, who used to be the education director at the Pentagon War College, who told him that almost every general and admiral still on duty was hand-picked by Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld going all the way back to 1969.

“Cheney was only 27 years old and Don Rumsfeld was 32,” this person added. “These two picked generals.”

More related news coverage about the conflict in Ukraine can be found at Chaos.news.

Ethan Huff

