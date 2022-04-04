Judicial Watch sues government over refusal to disclose COVID “vaccine” side effects

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is refusing to comply with requests for data surrounding adverse side effects caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines,” so Judicial Watch is suing.

According to reports, the legal watchdog group has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) suit against the HHS for ignoring an August of 2021 request for:

“All emails sent to and from members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee regarding adverse events, deaths and/or injuries caused by investigatory vaccines for the prevention or treatment of SARS-CoV-2 and/or COVID-19 currently produced by Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson.”

HHS of course failed to procure any of this information, so Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, did what he usually does: take action.

“The government’s unlawful stonewall on this issue, which will now take a federal FOIA lawsuit to resolve, suggests that there is something to hide,” Fitton says. “Americans have a right to know about any and all safety issues tied to the COVID vaccines.”

America: Your government is working against you, not for you

In an article he wrote for The Federalist, Dr. David Gortler, a pharmacologist, pharmacist, and an FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and health policy fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, questioned why the government is insisting upon keeping Americans in the dark about Fauci Flu shots.

“The FDA, Centers for Disease Control, Pfizer, and Moderna knew about myocarditis and pericarditis risks from the mRNA vaccines since day one, yet made no formal warnings to Americans in the form of recommending labeling changes or any other warnings, such as letters to warn physicians, pharmacists, or the American public,” Gortler writes.

“Elementary drug safety education tells us that when any risk appears in small, preliminary, highly controlled, manufacturer-sponsored initial studies with specially selected subjects by the sponsor, there is significant potential that it would translate to many people having that risk when that same drug is administered to, say, much of the planet.”

It is critical, Gortler added, that those conducting these trials, as well as the government, pay close attention to any adverse events that manifest during the early stages of experimental drug testing, including with the all-new mRNA (messenger RNA) technology that was used in the injections from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

“Under the normal run of things, the responsibility of notifying consumers and prescribers of updates in safety and efficacy would fall upon manufacturers,” Gortler maintains.

“But since COVID-19 vaccinations were mandated by the White House for all workers until the Supreme Court took action (they are still mandated for health care professionals), and the fact that Pfizer and Moderna still have a federally granted liability shield, the duty of safety monitoring must fall under the auspices of the FDA.”

Has the FDA done its duty, though? Hardly. As far as we can tell, the FDA has done nothing but hide the truth while fast-tracking approval for the drugs at warp speed, putting hundreds of millions of American lives at risk.

Much of that risk has already become reality for the millions of Americans who now suffer from deadly, spike protein-induced blood clots, cardiovascular problems, neurological damage, and other jab-caused illnesses.

“Today, unquestionably serious cardiovascular, thrombotic, and neurologic adverse events related to the vaccine have occurred around the world,” Gortler says.

“The FDA’s own vaccine adverse event tracking system (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS) shows substantial and serious risks from the vaccine, even though the FDA only collects an estimated 10 percent of all adverse events.”

Despite all this, federal agencies like the HHS refuse to tell the truth to the American public. Why do you think that is?

More related news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

HarbingersDaily.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.