Judicial Watch sues government over refusal to disclose COVID “vaccine” side effects

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is refusing to comply with requests for data surrounding adverse side effects caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines,” so Judicial Watch is suing.

According to reports, the legal watchdog group has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) suit against the HHS for ignoring an August of 2021 request for:

“All emails sent to and from members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee regarding adverse events, deaths and/or injuries caused by investigatory vaccines for the prevention or treatment of SARS-CoV-2 and/or COVID-19 currently produced by Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson.”

HHS of course failed to procure any of this information, so Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, did what he usually does: take action.

“The government’s unlawful stonewall on this issue, which will now take a federal FOIA lawsuit to resolve, suggests that there is something to hide,” Fitton says. “Americans have a right to know about any and all safety issues tied to the COVID vaccines.”

America: Your government is working against you, not for you

In an article he wrote for The Federalist, Dr. David Gortler, a pharmacologist, pharmacist, and an FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and health policy fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, questioned why the government is insisting upon keeping Americans in the dark about Fauci Flu shots.

“The FDA, Centers for Disease Control, Pfizer, and Moderna knew about myocarditis and pericarditis risks from the mRNA vaccines since day one, yet made no formal warnings to Americans in the form of recommending labeling changes or any other warnings, such as letters to warn physicians, pharmacists, or the American public,” Gortler writes.

“Elementary drug safety education tells us that when any risk appears in small, preliminary, highly controlled, manufacturer-sponsored initial studies with specially selected subjects by the sponsor, there is significant potential that it would translate to many people having that risk when that same drug is administered to, say, much of the planet.”

It is critical, Gortler added, that those conducting these trials, as well as the government, pay close attention to any adverse events that manifest during the early stages of experimental drug testing, including with the all-new mRNA (messenger RNA) technology that was used in the injections from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

“Under the normal run of things, the responsibility of notifying consumers and prescribers of updates in safety and efficacy would fall upon manufacturers,” Gortler maintains.

“But since COVID-19 vaccinations were mandated by the White House for all workers until the Supreme Court took action (they are still mandated for health care professionals), and the fact that Pfizer and Moderna still have a federally granted liability shield, the duty of safety monitoring must fall under the auspices of the FDA.”

Has the FDA done its duty, though? Hardly. As far as we can tell, the FDA has done nothing but hide the truth while fast-tracking approval for the drugs at warp speed, putting hundreds of millions of American lives at risk.

Much of that risk has already become reality for the millions of Americans who now suffer from deadly, spike protein-induced blood clots, cardiovascular problems, neurological damage, and other jab-caused illnesses.

“Today, unquestionably serious cardiovascular, thrombotic, and neurologic adverse events related to the vaccine have occurred around the world,” Gortler says.

“The FDA’s own vaccine adverse event tracking system (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS) shows substantial and serious risks from the vaccine, even though the FDA only collects an estimated 10 percent of all adverse events.”

Despite all this, federal agencies like the HHS refuse to tell the truth to the American public. Why do you think that is?

More related news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

HarbingersDaily.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts