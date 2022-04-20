Bioweapons expert warns US is conducting illicit research at Ukrainian biolabs

Infowars host Owen Shroyer got the chance to interview Francis Boyle, PhD, a lawyer and bioweapons expert, about the alleged biolabs in Ukraine. And his view is that they do exist and are being funded by the United States (aka American taxpayers).

The corporate-controlled media along with the Biden regime deny that these bioweapons facilities exist, claiming that this is all just “Russian propaganda.” But the truth, Boyle says, is that biological warfare is a Pentagon specialty.

“The Pentagon does not do missionary work,” Boyle joked about this evil entity. “They kill people, and that’s why they are there.”

Boyle played a primary role in drafting the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, which was unanimously passed by both houses of Congress and signed into law by then-president George Bush Sr. in May 1989. That Act prohibits the type of thing that the U.S. appears to be doing in Ukraine.

Everyone involved with these biolab operations, including the Biden crime family, is subject to life in prison for these crimes, if they can be proven. This explains the deep state’s mad scramble to cast these biolabs as something other than what they actually are.

One popular excuse is that the labs were used to develop “medicines” as opposed to weapons, though Russian authorities deny this. They claim to have evidence showing that the U.S. is building bioweapons to kill people, not developing drugs to help people.

The Pentagon’s plan was to surround Russia with bioweapons laboratories, says Boyle

The fact that U.S. officials first denied the existence of the biolabs, only to later admit that they do exist, but claims that they are harmless. This was a change in narrative right from the start and proves that the American government has something to hide.

The Western media are now trying to claim that the labs did show bioweapons, but that they were brought in there from the Soviet era to be “secured” and destroyed – again blaming Russia, just like they always did throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.

Another narrative is that they are “health labs” being used to develop life-saving vaccines.

“The story changes depending on who’s telling it,” writes Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Boyle, of course, does not buy any of these false narratives. He says that the Pentagon has always had a “comprehensive policy” in place to “surround Russia with biological warfare laboratories” and “preposition biological weapons” in anticipation of war against Russia.

Such U.S.-run labs also exist in Central Asia, which is another target of the military-industrial complex.

This all makes sense, seeing as how the Western deep state seems hellbent on igniting another world war against Russia and its allies. If all of these facilities have been getting built over in Ukraine and elsewhere for many decades now, then this plan has long been in the works.

It is just that this is all coming to light only now, and the rats are scurrying to come up with excuses and reasons for the existence of these facilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pulled the curtain down, and now the emperor has no clothes.

According to Boyle, there is a global “Nazi cult” that wants to rid the world of certain ethnic groups, hence the need for these biolabs. Many, if not all, of the facilities focus on DNA-based, ethnic-specific bioweapons.

And the U.S., sadly, is still the only country in the world that is refusing to get rid of all of its biological weapons, all while making more of them in secret – but now these secrets are being revealed for the world to see.

The latest news about the Ukraine biolabs can be found at WWIII.news.

