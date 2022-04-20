COVID vaccines cause 16,633% more miscarriages compared to flu vaccines

There had been an increase in the number of women who have lost their unborn or newly born children in the United States following their Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination. The number has now surpassed 4,000, just 16 months after the first COVID vaccine was given emergency use authorization.

By comparison, only 565 women have lost their children following flu vaccinations since 1990. By comparing the flu shots for the previous 30 years to the COVID-19 shots in the past 16 months, you can get an average of 1.5 fetal deaths per month following the flu shots and an average of 251 fetal deaths a month following the COVID-19 vaccines. That is a 16,633 percent increase in fetal deaths following COVID-19 vaccines compared to flu vaccines.

While that number is already alarming, it is actually much worse that because there had been more flu jabs administered during pregnancy over a period of 30 years.

During the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) update on April 8, over 100 cases were added where an unborn child died after the mother received a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of fetal deaths to 4,023.

To put that in perspective, there had only been 2,238 recorded deaths of unborn babies in VAERS over the 30 years following the administration of all other FDA-approved vaccines combined prior to the emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020.

In data pulled from VAERS, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has caused more fetal deaths after being injected into pregnant women than any other vaccine in the history of the United States.

For the previous 30 years before the vaccines were given emergency use authorization, Merck’s Gardasil vaccine, which was approved by the FDA in 2006, had the most recorded fetal deaths with a record of 563 in 14 years.

Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to recommend the COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women. The FDA is said to be planning on modeling the COVID-19 vaccines after the flu vaccines to keep injecting people every year with the shots.

Pfizer vaccines resulted in spontaneous abortions and ectopic pregnancies

In a study made by Pfizer, 23 of 32 expectant mothers who received Pfizer’s COVID vaccines resulted in “spontaneous abortions” or miscarriages. It was also found that there had been over 50 times increase in ectopic pregnancies, which result in fetal death.

Experts have long warned expectant mothers against getting the mRNA vaccines, including vaccine expert Pamela Acker and former Pfizer executive Michael Yeadon, who both said that women of childbearing age should reject getting the vaccine entirely. Yeadon stressed that inadequately tested medicines and medicinal products should not be tested on pregnant women.

Despite evidence showing the dangers of the mRNA shots to unborn children, the CDC maintains that people aged 18 to 49 with certain medical conditions, including pregnancy, should be inoculated – including a booster dose.

Data from different surveillance systems did not indicate the safety signals regarding pregnancies or neonatal outcomes associated with the vaccinations. However, experts believe that fetal deaths are associated with the vaccines, especially in women who have been vaccinated early in their pregnancies.

Dr. Simone Gold, the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, previously said there are known potential mid-pregnancy risks with the use of the vaccine, noting that there is a high risk of mid-pregnancy miscarriages.

“It’s lunacy to get this experimental vaccine if you’re a young female. It’s that simple, I would flat out forbid any young female from getting this vaccine, and I think it’s very unethical for any physician to offer this to a young female,” she said.

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

GlobalResearch.ca

LifeSiteNews.com

Brighteon.com

