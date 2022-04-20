Biologist who exposed dangers of Roundup says “they tried to kill me”

Molecular biologist and expert on genetically modified organisms (GMO) and pesticides Gilles-Éric Séralini appeared with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., recently to discuss the trials he has faced ever since coming forward to expose the dangers of Roundup (glyphosate) herbicide.

Séralini, who currently serves as chairman of the Committee for Independent Research and Information on Genetic Engineering (CRIIGEN), told Kennedy that Monsanto, the multinational corporation behind Roundup, went after him following the publishing of his 2012 study in Food and Chemical Toxicologyshowing that glyphosate causes cancer.

“He [did] something nobody else dared to do, which is to take the exact same test [on rats] that Monsanto did for 90 days and do it for two years instead, which is the typical lifespan of a rat,” Kennedy explained about Séralini’s work.

“And he found … 80 percent of the rats that consumed Roundup developed tumors compared to 30 percent in the control group. Not only that, but the tumors in the rats were 130 percent larger.”

Former CIA and other intelligence assets launched witch hunt against Séralini

Immediately after Séralini’s study was published, Monsanto launched a crusade against him to try to suppress the research. The infamous Monsanto Papers revealed the company’s strategy.

It turns out that Kennedy was co-counsel on the legal team of Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, which acquired the papers. Hundreds of thousands of documents were included, revealing for the first time Monsanto’s internal communications.

“We saw their strategy for destroying Professor Séralini’s reputation and getting his article retracted,” Kennedy says.

Monsanto then proceeded to hire former intelligence agents and other “hitmen” to try to destroy Séralini’s life and career, as well as that of his colleagues who were also involved in uncovering the truth.

“[Monsanto] had a number of strategies,” Kennedy said. “Each one of the strategies was designed to make sure that Monsanto – that Roundup – was not harmed by the science.”

“One of the strategies was called ‘Let Nothing Go.’ Another one was called ‘Freedom to Operate’ or FTO. Another was called ‘Whack-a-Mole.’ Every time a scientist would pop his head over the barricades and publish a study that showed that Roundup was unsafe, they would whack him.”

There was also another called “Project Spruce” that was implemented by “black ops spies, including former members of the CIA and other intelligence agencies.”

These were the big dogs, in other words, that were deployed on Séralini as punishment for his work. And Séralini says that some of them tried to kill him, “at first scientifically, and then physically.”

“I have the chance to survive all this system,” he added. “Many people didn’t survive.”

The chemical industry is an ugly one. And just like the pharmaceutical industry, there is a lot of money on the line if the truth ever gains real traction at the mainstream level.

Séralini’s revelations have, in many ways, gone mainstream, which is why Monsanto and other evil players continue to target him for destruction. Thankfully, he is still with us spreading the truth via mediums such as Kennedy’s “RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast,” which covered the latest news about Séralini’s situation.

“Wow, this should be on the front page of any newspaper, but no, it won’t be,” wrote a commenter at The Defender. “This sentence struck me (in the interview): ‘The thing is, people don’t know that when they use pesticides, they eat petroleum waste.’”

Ethan Huff

