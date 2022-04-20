ToxinTech celebrates ability of animal venom to “kill prey in seconds,” target life functions in humans… licenses venom libraries to Big Pharma for drug development

It has been revealed that animal venom is used as a “designer toxin” in a growing number of pharmaceutical applications. And a major player in the industry that catalogs different animal venom products admits that one of their unique benefits is that they “kill prey in seconds.”

ToxinTech, which was profiled by CNN back in 2020, is a biotechnology startup firm run by Zoltan Takacs. The company was described as a library of “designer toxins” that can be manipulated to target various life functions in humans.

Genetically modified (GMO) animal venom peptides, the ToxinTech website explains can “target vital receptors, key to neuromuscular, cardiovascular, hemostatic and other life functions.” They are also chemically stable, meaning they do not break down in water.

Reading the language on the ToxinTech website, one is led to the conclusion that the company is really proud of the fact that these substances destroy life. How, then, do they impact humans?

That is what many are now wondering as fresh revelations about snake and other animal venom make the news rounds. There is even speculation among prominent, outspoken analysts that theorizes snake venom peptides may have been engineered into part of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) payload.

ToxinTech describes Designer Toxins as “novel,” “chimeras”

In the “Applications” section of the ToxinTech homepage, it is further explained how animal venom peptides can be customized to hit very specific “validated targets” through “optimization.”

Unlike many other drug technologies, animal venom peptides have the ability to precisely target whatever it is a drug manufacturer is trying to target, as well as “perfect” other existing active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“Typically, templates are a select set of animal venom toxins with known pharmacology that are varied to achieve novel properties against pharmaceutical targets,” it further reads.

“Key features include, the vast number of novel molecules created, evolution-tested molecular motifs, and target-specificity of the library.”

There are more than a million “novel molecules” in the Designer Toxin libraries, “representing a vast pool of non-random variations – intentionally introduced and defined – all derived from natural templates.”

The use of the word novel, in this context, is interesting, as they were calling it the novel coronavirus early on in the plandemic, only to later drop the use of the word novel entirely.

Another interesting word choice that ToxinTech uses to describe Designer Toxins is “chimeras,” or “mosaics,” which exhibit “novel and fine-tuned biological properties compared to the natural templates.”

To ToxinTech, this chimeric customization is a way to “improve nature,” which sounds a whole lot like man trying to play God – which is what all of this appears to be when you really think about it.

What is basically happening is that scientists are extracting venom from animals, manipulating it through bioengineering, and inserting it into human bodies for reasons that, in many ways, are still a mystery.

They say they are just trying to help people alleviate pain or blood clots, but is that all these drugs really do? Is there anything else these animal venom poisons do that might hurt a human body, seeing as how they are nature’s way of killing prey?

These are disturbing ideas that are still without clear answers, but more gets revealed every day, it seems, and we are sure to learn more in the coming days.

“We’ve invited this through our own apathy and self-centeredness,” suggested someone at Natural News, adding the following quote from Dr. Anna Kingsford, MD:

“The spiritual malady that rages in the soul of the vivisector is in itself sufficient to render him incapable of acquiring the highest and best knowledge. He finds it easier to propagate and multiply disease than to discover the secret of health. Seeking for the germs of life, he invents only new methods of death.”

The latest news about animal venom peptides can be found at Toxins.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

ToxinTech.com

CNN.com

Related Posts