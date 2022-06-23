Federal govt. data indicates COVID-19 vaccines increase cases of shingles by more than 4000%

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.The federal government along with the World Health Organization and the United Nations continue to lie to the world about COVID-19, its true fallout, and what it has to do with a new alleged outbreak of so-called “monkeypox” — or whatever politically correct name the UN chooses for it.

The outbreak just conveniently happens to come as COVID cases in the U.S. and around the world have dramatically receded and the vast majority of people have long since moved back to their previous lives, trying to forget the two-year nightmare we’ve just been through when initially the shutdowns were only supposed to be for “two weeks to flatten the curve and slow the spread.”

It also comes amid a meeting of global powers to decide on a unified ‘response’ to the ‘monkeypox’ outbreak — one that all signatory nations will be obliged to legally follow.

But wait, are we really dealing with a new outbreak of an existing disease? Or is this just the latest ill-effect of the coronavirus that was developed by China and paid for by Anthony Fauci?

According to previously published government data, what we’re really looking at is COVID-induced shingles, The Exposé reports.

“According to a scientific study published in 1988, it’s virtually impossible to distinguish between monkeypox and chickenpox. And chickenpox is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, and just like its close relative the herpes simplex virus, it becomes a lifelong resident in the body,” said the report.

“And like its other cousin, genital herpes, varicella may be silent for many years, hiding out inside nerve cells and can reactivate later, wreaking havoc in the form of the excruciating skin disorder, shingles, which is a blistering, burning skin rash,” The Exposé adds.

New data made available by the U.S. Government, but more specifically the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), very strongly suggests that what is occurring is not an outbreak of monkeypox but rather an outbreak of coronavirus-induced shingles that has become the latest government cover-up.

Per the CDC Wonder Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, as of June 3, 2022, the federal health agency has seen 18,026 reports that relate to shingles and herpes infections that have occurred as a result of reactions to multiple COVID-19 vaccines:

And the vast majority of these reports have been a result of the mRNA Covid-19 injections by Moderna and Pfizer. The Janssen viral vector vaccine has had just 693 reports of herpes/shingles infections made against it. Whilst the Moderna vaccine has had 5,321, and the Pfizer jab a shocking 12,507.

Meanwhile, according to the same VAERS database, the CDC only received 1,052 reports relating to herpes/shingle infections that have occurred as adverse reactions to all available Flu jabs between the years 2008 and 2020.

The figure below indicates a 1,614 percent increase in adverse cases in relation to herpes and shingles due to the coronavirus vaccines, though it’s not clear which vaccine maker is most responsible.

adverse shingles reactions

Some may try to argue that this increase is only because there were so many COVID-19 vaccines administered for more than a year. But that’s incorrect because official CDC data shows that nearly three times as many flu shots were given between 2008 and 2020 than COVID-19 jabs administered as of June 3. According to the CDC, some 1.7 billion flu shots were given between that time frame.

However, according to “Our World in Data,” only 588.04 million Covid-19 jabs have been administered in the U.S. as of May 27.

covid vax administered

“Therefore, this official U.S. Government data proves that Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of developing Shingles by 4,925% at the very least,” The Exposé noted further, after summarizing all of the available data.

Our government cannot be trusted to tell us the truth anymore about anything.

JD Heyes

Sources include:

Expose-News.com

NaturalNews.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.