Pfizer trial data for children under 5 shows covid “vaccines” to be just THREE PERCENT effective at best (and this was probably just a margin of error, making the effectiveness ZERO)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its bed buddy Pfizer are claiming that the latter's new Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccine" for young children under five is 80 percent effective. It turns out, however, that the true figure is just 3 percent.

What the pharmaceutical-industrial complex has once again done is fudge the data in such a way as to make the injection appear “safe and effective” when the reality is that it is anything but.

How they did this was by only counting new “cases” of the Fauci Flu if they occurred after the third injection with synthetic mRNA (messenger RNA). Alex Berenson explains it further:

“Here’s what the Food and Drug Administration and Pfizer did; they only counted cases after the THIRD mRNA dose … But of the 375 Sars-Cov-2 infections in the trial, 365 occurred before the third dose. Only 10 occurred after the third dose … Yes, you are reading that right. The efficacy figure is based on 3 PERCENT OF ALL THE INFECTIONS IN THE TRIAL. (Which is why the confidence intervals are so large.)”

For children under two, Pfizer’s trial found negative efficacy – meaning INCREASED risk of infection

None of this is by accident, of course. Pfizer has proven itself to be one of the leading corporate purveyors of fraud, and with children’s lives on the line, no less.

But none of that matters when profits are on the line, which seems to be the only thing that Pfizer cares about. And the only thing the FDA cares about is getting its cut of the profits.

Not only is Pfizer’s Chinese Virus injection for infants barely effective at best, but for the youngest of babes, it was clearly shown in trials to increase the risk of infection.

Even after fudging the numbers, Pfizer was unable to hide the fact that for children under the age of two, getting jabbed for the Fauci Flu provides negative efficacy – meaning it causes damage to the immune system. (Related: Fauci Flu shots have been shown to cause AIDS.)

Keep in mind that this goes above and beyond the immediate side effects caused by the jabs, which in some cases during the trial resulted in infants developing fevers upwards of 104 degrees, which is a borderline death sentence.

“THIS CANNOT POSSIBLY BE APPROVABLE,” Berenson wrote emphatically, referring to the FDA’s recent authorization of Chinese Virus injections for children.

“What is the FDA thinking?”

In the comment section, someone wrote that it is “purely evil at this point,” and obviously so. One would have to have his or her head buried deeply in the sand – and digging it down deeper by force – to not notice what is clearly going on.

“It’s been pure evil for a very long time,” wrote another. “Now they are dying on this hill.”

To this, someone else responded that the hill is “actually Sodom and Gomorrah mixed with depopulation … part of the hill of the NWO (New World Order).”

Another said that she realized this is all part of Satan’s “perfect plan” last summer.

“My world blew to smithereens and I have no trust at all now,” this person added about the system. “I only have God. Satan needs humans to work his evil. He found some. It explains everything. Never ever will I comply. How can I remain silent when other grandparents I know are anxious for their little grandkids to get these injections?”

Someone else added to the conversation that she lost her job because of all this and “most of my family won’t talk to me and think I’m crazy” for not wanting to get jabbed.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots for children can be found at Vaccines.news.

