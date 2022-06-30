Collapse continues unabated: Supply chain problems interrupting company operations all across America

Another American company is embroiled in a serious force majeure situation due to a crumbling supply chain and the war in Ukraine (or so we are told by the media).

Master Builders Solutions Admixtures wrote a letter to its customers the other day explaining that raw materials allocations are simply not arriving as contracted, which has left the company unable to manufacture enough finished goods to meet demand.

“We have exhausted our global procurement reach, paid premiums to expedite inbound raw material and outbound admixtures and airfreighted goods,” the company said.

“Despite these efforts, the supply of petrochemical based raw materials and intermediates used in Master Builders Solutions’ products has constrained our ability to supply several admixture products. This situation is exacerbated by challenges moving materials by ocean or by land across North America. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to declare force majeure on certain finished products …”

While Master Builders says it has done everything possible to avoid this scenario, it claims there was simply no other option than to declare a force majeure on the following products:

• Master X-Seed 44

• MasterCem ES2548

• MasterLife CRA 007

• All MasterFinish products

“Due to these extraordinary circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to stop selling the MasterCem ES2548 cement additive,” the company further revealed.

“We will resume selling MasterCem ES2548 when we are able to confidently procure the required raw materials. All other products listed above will be placed on allocation.”

The supply chain is like a Jenga tower: remove too many pieces and the whole thing collapses

Ukraine, as you may recall, reduced the flow of natural gas from Russia’s Gazprom back in May under a similar force majeure situation.

A force majeure, in case you are unfamiliar with the term, is a contractual clause that states both parties are free from liability or obligation in the event that extraordinary circumstances beyond either party’s control inhibit proper execution.

In the case of Master Builders, the chemicals and other raw materials needed to produce its building products are no longer coming. Consequently, the company has no way to continue manufacturing certain items because the ingredients are unavailable.

Many of Master Builders’ raw materials are apparently petrochemicals, which come from oil and other fossil fuels. Considering the current energy crisis, it makes sense that supplies of certain petrochemicals are limited right now.

Builders that rely on Master Builders products will now be unable to obtain them, which means they will either have to find a competitor that still has products in stock or halt their own work as well.

If builders are unable to complete their projects due to unavailability of supplies, then their customers will also be put in a bind – and on and on the dominoes fall.

This is the nature of globalization, it turns out. This is a system that only functions if every single other piece is in its proper place and operational. When one gear breaks, so to speak, then others quickly follow – unless quickly remedied – until the whole thing collapses.

“The goal of all this was to murder billions,” wrote someone at Natural News about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, the war in Ukraine, and every other factor at play in the engineered and controlled demolition of the global economy. “Ukraine has to play their part in it, too.”

Since fossil fuels are the lifeblood of the current world economy, pointed out another, shortages coupled with massive inflation is sure to bring about the desired endgame of the globalists, which is a new world order to rise from the ashes of the old one in due time.

Ethan Huff

