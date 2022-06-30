Sick forever: COVID-19 VACCINES cause severe inflammation, thus “targeting” and worsening pre-existing chronic health issues, diseases, disorders

Exponential is defined as an increase or expansion at a rapid rate. In math, you might think of the whole number 2 to the 5th power, where 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 quickly becomes 32. This is a perfect example of what the spike protein injections are doing to catapult inflammation in the body and exponentially exacerbate pre-existing conditions, to the point where people are dropping dead from blood clots, cancer tumors, vital organ failure, heart attacks and strokes “out of the blue.” It’s called SADS, or sudden adult death syndrome, and the main culprits are the Fauci Flu jabs – the data even proves it.

Vaccine side effects and adverse events include INFLAMMATION because many of the excipients, adjuvants, breeding agents and emulsifiers used to manufacture vaccines cause moderate to severe allergic reactions, including GMOs, peanut oil, dairy, animal blood, human abortion cells, formaldehyde, MSG, toxic spike proteins, and the list goes on. Just check the CDC’s very own website “pink-book” that lists all these ingredients in most vaccinations.

Chronic inflammation post-Covid-vaccination now becoming a ‘pandemic’ itself

Most Americans are already suffering from chronic inflammation due to their daily, toxic food and beverage choices, not to mention toxic medicines and care products. One third of all Americans are overweight, and half of those folks are obese. One third of all Americans are also currently battling one or more of the following: cancer, diabetes, and/or heart disease. All of these diseases and disorders are driven by one main common factor – chronic inflammation.

Now most of these folks have billions of microscopic blood-clogging particles called spike proteins throughout their vascular system, polluting vital organs, including the heart, the brain, the liver, the kidneys and the pancreas. Chronic inflammation is a response by the immune system that can continue long after you get a spike protein injection, whether by payload (J&J), or by mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna).

Spike proteins are clogging the vascular system of every injected human, causing acute inflammation and auto-immune disorder. The body’s immune system is recognizing all of the spike proteins, no matter where they are located in the body, as an enemy, because they resemble a virus. For example, when the toxic spike proteins travel to the pancreas, the immune system attacks the pancreas, and when the toxic spike proteins travel to the baby in the pregnant mother’s womb, the mother’s immune system attacks the baby or placenta, causing spontaneous miscarriage.

Long term exposure to irritants causes chronic and acute inflammation, causing life-threatening health issues and exacerbating existing diseases and disorders

So it’s not that the COVID virus directly targets areas, it’s the vaccine-induced inflammation from the spike proteins (toxic irritants and prions) that spread throughout the vascular system and vital organs that exacerbates pre-existing health conditions. That’s why cancer, diabetes and heart disease turn into SADS. Heart and brain inflammation are massive problems and not uncommon from COVID jabs, even though the mass media and the vaccine industrial complex are trying their best to cover them all up.

As the spike proteins clot and clog the vascular system, victims of the clot shots are experiencing life-threatening issues almost immediately, just hours, days or weeks after injection. Severe allergies are rearing their ugly heads after COVID-19 “vaccines” pollute the body systems. Myocarditis is in the news everywhere for clot shot victims, even the mainstream news can’t ignore it. The cover-up itself is coming undone, and the true ‘pandemic’ is the diseases and disorders now prominent due to the spike protein injections.

Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental “emergency only” vaccines that spread Wuhan Coronavirus and offer zero protection against it.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

Healthline.com

CDC.gov/vaccines

Stuff.co.nz

Related Posts