Did this single Lancet article collapse economies of the world by falsely justifying covid lockdowns?

In February of 2020, The Lancet published an article about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that was widely circulated among doctors. It distorted the reality of the situation and ultimately led to global tyranny in the form of lockdowns, mask mandates and the destruction of the global economy.

Many people might not remember it, but the paper contained purposely deceitful information that associate professor Dr. H. Stupak tweeted “caused the West to collapse its own economies and leadership, causing far more damage than the Kido Butai (task force responsible for Pearl Harbor).”

That article, in case you would like to peruse it for yourself, is available at the National Library of Medicine.

Though the study was directly funded by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Western powers, including those ruling the United States, adopted it as gospel truth when crafting the medical fascism that was incrementally released starting around March of that same year.

One of the biggest lies contained in the article is information about those infamous “tests” for covid, which just so happen to have been developed, at least in part, by the Chinese military. The paper also flat-out lied about case and death numbers to induce panic.

“First, influenza like illness (ILI) occurs every winter and most cases never test positive for anything, the most frail are hospitalized, develop pneumonia and die, and nothing is gained by a test as the outcome is the same regardless,” Stupak wrote as part of a series of tweets on the subject.

“… the study included 813 people, but 622 were excluded (almost 80%!) leaving 191, of whom 54 died, mean age 56. This established falsely that mortality is 1/3 and that it is a middle aged disease, not just winter ILI. This establishes the ‘novelty’ to induce fear.”

“Covid” was just another flu season; end of story

Another misnomer in the study is the concept of “viral shedding,” which was used as justification to propose forced isolation. Testing for this alleged viral shedding was also done in an incorrect way, on purpose, to further the false narrative that was being crafted at the time.

“They introduce the concept of viral shedding, and that only isolation is the solution to prevent spread, measured not by viral particle isolation but by rna detection, as more sensitive but not specific to disease,” Stupak added.

“They describe fever in patients, including anything greater than 37.3, which is normal! They focus on the promise of specific antiviral medications Lopinavir and ritonavir, and explain how this was zoonotic caused by bats, then the wet market spread.”

Despite all this, Tony Fauci, Francis Collins and other public health “experts” ran with this false narrative and forced the country into medical slavery. Many other countries followed suit, allowing this corrupted information to destroy their economies and their people.

Stupak further describes what happened as “economic suicide” over what in reality amounted to just another flu season. There was never any valid reason to scare the world, force people into masks, spray down streets with insecticide, or engage in any of the other forms of medical terrorism that were inflicted on the masses.

At the conclusion of his tweet series on this subject, Stupak admitted that even he was fooled at first by the hoax, even though he had coincidentally published his own article around the same time about how ILI is often a factor of seasonally related humidity levels.

Stupak’s piece, which is entitled “Physiologic Model for Seasonal Patterns in Flu Transmission,” can be accessed at the National Library of Medicine.

More related news coverage about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic fraud can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

