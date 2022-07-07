Dr. Paul Alexander: COVID-19 vaccines may prolong pandemic, threaten survival of the human race

Dr. Paul Alexander thinks the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) injections can prolong the pandemic and even exterminate the human race.

“If our immune response is subverted and damaged by these COVID injections as they have been with repeat boosting, then we are in danger that this pandemic will continue for 100 years with infectious variant after infectious variant and potentially a lethal, virulent one that could devastate humanity,” he said. “Seems like this will go on in perpetuity. Long-term, no end in sight.”

Alexander, a COVID-19 researcher, wrote in his blog that this is being done deliberately at some level. “People like [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony] Fauci and [Pfizer CEO Albert] Bourla cannot be that stupid and inept.”

But humans in general deserve part of the blame.

“We devastatingly underestimated the evolutionary capacity of the COVID virus to evolve and adapt to the sub-optimal immune pressure on the spike. We have underestimated the viral-host immune ecosystem, the complex interplay,” Alexander wrote.

Mass vaccination made things worse because it just triggered the evolutionary capacity of the coronavirus to evolve and adapt to the sub-optimal immune pressure on the spike.

Vaccine expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche warned the world about this scenario in March last year. He said in an open letter that mass vaccinations will fuel the spread of new dangerous variants of the virus.

Vanden Bossche said the ongoing mass vaccination drives are “likely to further enhance adaptive immune escape as none of the current vaccines will prevent replication or transmission of viral variants.”

Immune escape is a term used to describe when the host – in this case humans – is no longer able to recognize and counter a pathogen such as a relevant variant or mutant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The more we use these vaccines for immunizing people in the midst of a pandemic, the more infectious the virus will become,” Vanden Bossche wrote. “With increasing infectiousness comes an increased likelihood of viral resistance to the vaccines.”

Studies show COVID-19 vaccines enhance infection

In his blog, Alexander cited a study done in 2021 by Nouara Yahi and colleagues showing that the vaccinal antibodies bind to the virus’s spike receptor-binding domain and/or N-terminal domain but cannot sterilize the virus and actually facilitate and enhance infection in the vaccinated.

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) occurs when the antibodies generated during an immune response recognize and bind to a pathogen, but cannot prevent infection. Instead, these antibodies act as a “Trojan horse,” allowing the pathogen to get into cells and exacerbating the immune response.

“The possibility of ADE should be further investigated as it may represent a potential risk for mass vaccination,” the study published in the National Library of Medicine concluded.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson also pointed out in his blog that another study published on the Science website stated that the vaccinated will be more in danger to get coronavirus.

The research showed more evidence that the way the mRNA shots work may leave vaccinated people not just vulnerable to infection but more at risk of reinfection over time. (Related: Neurologist explains why vaccinated people are still contracting and spreading COVID-19 at a high rate.)

The immune system’s ability to beat the virus also depends on other antibodies – and the shots hamper the production of those.

Belle Carter

