Dr. Paul Alexander: COVID-19 vaccines may prolong pandemic, threaten survival of the human race

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.Dr. Paul Alexander thinks the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) injections can prolong the pandemic and even exterminate the human race.

“If our immune response is subverted and damaged by these COVID injections as they have been with repeat boosting, then we are in danger that this pandemic will continue for 100 years with infectious variant after infectious variant and potentially a lethal, virulent one that could devastate humanity,” he said. “Seems like this will go on in perpetuity. Long-term, no end in sight.”

Alexander, a COVID-19 researcher, wrote in his blog that this is being done deliberately at some level. “People like [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony] Fauci and [Pfizer CEO Albert] Bourla cannot be that stupid and inept.”

But humans in general deserve part of the blame.

“We devastatingly underestimated the evolutionary capacity of the COVID virus to evolve and adapt to the sub-optimal immune pressure on the spike. We have underestimated the viral-host immune ecosystem, the complex interplay,” Alexander wrote.

Mass vaccination made things worse because it just triggered the evolutionary capacity of the coronavirus to evolve and adapt to the sub-optimal immune pressure on the spike.

Vaccine expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche warned the world about this scenario in March last year. He said in an open letter that mass vaccinations will fuel the spread of new dangerous variants of the virus.

Vanden Bossche said the ongoing mass vaccination drives are “likely to further enhance adaptive immune escape as none of the current vaccines will prevent replication or transmission of viral variants.”

Immune escape is a term used to describe when the host – in this case humans – is no longer able to recognize and counter a pathogen such as a relevant variant or mutant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The more we use these vaccines for immunizing people in the midst of a pandemic, the more infectious the virus will become,” Vanden Bossche wrote. “With increasing infectiousness comes an increased likelihood of viral resistance to the vaccines.”

Studies show COVID-19 vaccines enhance infection

In his blog, Alexander cited a study done in 2021 by Nouara Yahi and colleagues showing that the vaccinal antibodies bind to the virus’s spike receptor-binding domain and/or N-terminal domain but cannot sterilize the virus and actually facilitate and enhance infection in the vaccinated.

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) occurs when the antibodies generated during an immune response recognize and bind to a pathogen, but cannot prevent infection. Instead, these antibodies act as a “Trojan horse,” allowing the pathogen to get into cells and exacerbating the immune response.

“The possibility of ADE should be further investigated as it may represent a potential risk for mass vaccination,” the study published in the National Library of Medicine concluded.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson also pointed out in his blog that another study published on the Science website stated that the vaccinated will be more in danger to get coronavirus.

The research showed more evidence that the way the mRNA shots work may leave vaccinated people not just vulnerable to infection but more at risk of reinfection over time. (Related: Neurologist explains why vaccinated people are still contracting and spreading COVID-19 at a high rate.)

The immune system’s ability to beat the virus also depends on other antibodies – and the shots hamper the production of those.

Visit VaccineInjuryNews.com for more on the adverse effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the below video about skyrocketing death cases caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

https://rumble.com/v1ba2j3-skyrocketing-death-cases-caused-by-covid-19-vaccines.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Skyrocketing death cases caused by COVID-19 vaccines

This video is from the harrier808 channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

COVID-19 resurgence in the fall will be caused by vaccinated people.

Bombshell: Vaccinated people are dying from autoimmune attacks against their own organs.

The fully vaccinated make up 90% of covid-19 fatalities in England; the majority are triple vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines are reactivating the chickenpox virus in the vaccinated.

Dr. Robert Malone: The CDC hid covid data and committed massive scientific fraud.

Belle Carter

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

PAlexander.substack.com

Darachi.com

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

AlexBerenson.substack.com

Science.org

Rumble.com

Androtrex® is a vegan-friendly, herbal formula specially crafted to help support normal hormone balance in men and naturally strenghten male vitality.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.