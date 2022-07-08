One of the deadliest brain diseases known to man is a “side effect” of covid jabs

New research out of France suggests that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are linked to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), formerly known as mad cow disease.

This degenerative brain disorder can lead to dementia, and in some cases death. It is said to be rare – or at least it was rare before the launch of Operation Warp Speed back in late 2020.

CJD, it turns out, is a prion disease, which we now know to be triggered by the contents of Fauci Flu shots. It is not only debilitating but likely lethal, which suggests that mass covid vaccination will eventually become a mass casualty event.

The pre-print study explains that covid injections appear to have spawned a new type of sporadic CJD that is actually much worse, and much more aggressive, than the traditional kind that existed pre-Operation Warp Speed.

It causes disease to progress much more quickly, the paper explains, and victims to die much more quickly. Experts say that it can be observed just days after a person receives the first or second “dose” of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA (messenger RNA) injection.

“Prions naturally occur in the brain and are usually harmless, but when they become diseased or misfolded, they will affect nearby prions to also become misshapen, leading to the deterioration of brain tissue and death,” reports The Blue State Conservative.

“To be clear, the disease is incurable as once one prion becomes infected, it will continue to propagate to other prions with no treatment capable of stopping its progress.”

U.S. study reveals that misfolded spike proteins caused by “vaccines” can lead to prion diseases like CJD

The story goes something like this: the so-called “Omicron,” or Moronic, variant of the Chinese Virus does not carry a prion region in its spike protein. Earlier variants such as “Delta,” however, do.

These prion regions are where diseases like CJD are able to form based on the programming technology used in the so-called “vaccines.”

“As part of the natural cellular process, once the mRNA is incorporated into the cells, the cell will turn the mRNA instructions into a COVID spike protein, tricking the cells into believing that it has been infected so that they create an immunological memory against a component of the virus,” The Blue State Conservative adds.

“However, the biological process of translating mRNA information into proteins is not perfect and immune to mistakes.”

Several other studies corroborate the latest findings, including one out of the United States which found that vaccine-induced spike protein misfolding can create a situation in which prion diseases like CJD develop, seemingly out of the blue.

Another paper out of Turkey found much the same thing, linking the viral vector covid jabs from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) to CJD as well.

“The French study found an onset of symptoms within 11.38 days of being vaccinated while the case study in Turkey has found symptoms appearing 1 day after vaccination,” reports explain.

“All 26 French patients with the disease died. Among them, 8 of them lead to a sudden death (2.5 months).”

“In a few weeks, noted the French researchers, more than 50 cases of almost spontaneous emergence of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease have appeared in France and Europe very soon after the injection of the first or second dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines.”

As the weeks and months go on, we are likely to hear about increasingly more cases of CJD among the “fully vaccinated.” The endgame of Operation Warp Speed has only just begun.

The latest news about the health damage caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

