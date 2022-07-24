Destroying the future: In five years, autism cases have skyrocketed by 50% – 1 in 30 children now considered autistic

Energy at the Cellular LevelNew research published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics reveals that over the past five years, the number of children diagnosed with autism has increased by 50 percent.

One in 30 children in the United States now suffers from an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), up from one in 91 back in 2009.

Conducted by public health researchers at Guangdong Pharmaceutical University in China, the study evaluated data from the annual National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), which is maintained by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Between 2017 and 2020, it is estimated that there has been a 52 percent increase in ASD diagnoses among children and adolescents. Some 2.46 percent of children and adolescents in the U.S. were diagnosed with ASD at that time.

In 2016, that percentage was 2.76, after which it dropped to 2.29 percent in 2017. By 2020, ASD cases among children and adolescents soared to 3.49 percent.

The CDC says that one in 44 American children now has ASD. However, that estimate was based on older data. The latest data shows a one in 30 rate of autism among children and adolescents.

Is glyphosate exposure the leading cause of autism in children?

The JAMA Pediatrics study does not include any speculation as to the cause of this increase, though increased public awareness could be one factor.

Other factors include massive increases in chemical pollution, including glyphosate (Roundup) herbicide being sprayed on food crops, for instance.

“Glyphosate appears to be a leading contributor to autism,” says Dr. Joseph Mercola.

“Other contributing factors include maternal antibodies associated with autoimmune diseases, maternal immune system overactivation and mitochondrial dysfunction (typically involving electron transport chain overactivity). Mitochondrial abnormalities are suspected of being involved in as many as 80% of cases.”

Other factors include childhood vaccines, the number of which has increased dramatically since the official schedule was first introduced.

Since its beginnings, the official childhood vaccine schedule has gone from just a few injections to well over several dozen of them – and more are being added all the time.

There appears to be a direct correlation between the size of the vaccine load and the likelihood that a child ends up on the spectrum. Perhaps it is all the metals and other poisons in vaccine vials that are damaging children’s brains?

Unless the general public wakes up to the fact that the powers that be are poisoning all of us with their products, the autism rate in children – children who will eventually become adults, by the way – will only continue to increase.

“Thanks to Satan’s Deep State, it will soon be 1 out of 2” children, wrote a commenter at Sharyl Attkisson’s website.

“It’s a combination of things like chemtrails, GMOs, cell phone radiation (both towers and the phones / tablets), and WiFi in homes and businesses,” wrote another. “Smart utility meter radiation is also playing a part.”

Processed foods loaded with brain-damaging chemicals like yeast extract, which is another name for monosodium glutamate or MSG, are another factor in the autism equation.

Children who consume high amounts of artificially dyed, sugar-laden candies, or high fructose corn syrup (HFCS)-saturated soda pop beverages, are more likely to suffer neurological problems linked to the autism spectrum.

“There’s also aspartame and diet sodas,” our own Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, noted in a legacy piece for Natural News. “Aspartame is a potent neurotoxin that could be making the nervous system especially vulnerable to damage from vaccines.”

“Beyond chemical food ingredients, the human nervous system can also be compromised by pain drugs administered during childbirth, antidepressant drugs or diabetes drugs given to expectant mothers, or even the highly toxic chemicals commonly found in ‘baby care’ products used in hospitals around the world.”

More related news about autism can be found at AutismTruthNews.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SharylAttkisson.com

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

