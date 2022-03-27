Leading baby food brands contain arsenic and lead levels that damage the brain, causing autism in young children

Certified Organic Holy Basil Supplement for Stress ReliefA 2021 congressional investigation found elevated levels of arsenic, mercury, cadmium and lead in popular baby food products. These heavy metals are potent neurotoxins that can damage neurological development, leading to developmental delays and autism in young children.

Baby food manufacturers such as Gerber, Beech-Nut, and Plum Organics were implicated in the investigation. These companies are allowed to police their own products, and they are not held liable when their products contain dangerous levels of heavy metals. According to the report, the manufacturers knew for years that their products were poisoning children. Will the manufacturers be held liable for deceptive marketing practices? Can the manufacturers be held liable for causing developmental delays and autism in children?

Heavy metals in baby food contribute to autism

Attorney Pedram Esfandiary spoke with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on “The Defender Podcast” to address this serious issue. Esfandiary takes on consumer fraud litigation, pharmaceutical drug liability cases, class actions and toxic tort injuries.

Esfandiary spoke about the recent investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. “They found these metals in leading baby food brands sold across the United States and across the world. Actually, they found that these companies have sold these products and had repeatedly ignored both their own internal safety standards and that of the safety centers of regulators.”

He also said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t even have a limit for heavy metals in baby food. “These baby food manufacturers basically regulate themselves, and it turns out that in the interest of profits, they simply didn’t care how much heavy metal was in the food,” Esfandiary said.

Many of the toxic baby food products are labeled “organic.” These organic ingredients may still contain heavy metals that leach into the soil and the crops through pesticide drift and water table contamination. The “organic” label is often used to claim the product is safer for children, but much of these claims are deceptive marketing practices.

Esfandiary works with clients whose children developed autism after primarily ingesting commercial baby food. “American children ate these foods and we have higher rates of autism all across the country in recent years,” Esfandiary said of the correlation. The lawyer is working on a case involving an eight-year-old boy named Noah whose autism can be correlated to the level of heavy metals he consumed from commercial baby food.

Noah was on a diet of commercial baby foods from four months to three years old. Noah consumed “substantial amounts” of these commercial baby foods, eating repeated portions throughout the day. Despite being fed, Noah’s neurological development suffered over time. He was diagnosed with autism and ADHD, two conditions that have been debilitating for him and his family.

Esfandiary filed a case in the LA State Court and wants to hold baby food manufacturers accountable for the brain damage.

Baby food manufacturers knew their products were harmful for years

The worst part about this mass poisoning of babies and toddlers is that the companies have known for years that their products contain high levels of heavy metals. Esfandiary said, “the documents that these companies have already given to congressional investigators show that they knew about this, years and years ago, but for whatever reason, ignored it — and kept selling the product and didn’t bring it to Congress’ attention until 2021.”

According to the company’s own documents, one of the ingredients used in the baby food contains approximately 1,000 parts per billion of arsenic and 100 parts per billion of lead. These levels are scientifically proven to damage the human brain.

Kennedy said the companies can get away with poisoning children because of loopholes provided by the FDA. The agency allows the manufacturers to test individual ingredients instead of the finished product. If multiple ingredients contain high levels of heavy metals but individually do not surpass the FDA’s heavy metal limits, they can still be combined together in the final product. The final product may contain dangerous levels of heavy metals, but the product is ultimately sold to consumers because the individual ingredients were not considered a threat. The FDA is currently implementing new standards called “Closer to Zero: Action Plan for Baby Foods.”

“The best way to reform this kind of behavior in many cases is litigation,” Kennedy said. “If these companies know that they can get away with anything they want with the [FDA], the one place where they face justice – and are accountable for the harm they’ve imposed on our children – is in the courthouse.”

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

Oversight.House.gov

DrEddyMD.com

FDA.gov

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.