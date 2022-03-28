America, it’s time to REPORT Fauci, Biden, CNN and the CDC as COVID-19 disinformation spreaders

Is it “misinformation” to say the Earth is not flat? Is it “disinformation” to say the sun does not revolve around the Earth? Centuries ago, philosophers and ruling entities might have called you a “conspiracy theorist” if you had spread this kind of information, even though science ended up proving it correct.

Today, the “science” behind vaccines and medicine is often proven to be warped, twisted, altered and even fabricated to fit insidious profit schemes and agendas, but when the truth comes out, even science-backed truth, it’s labeled “misinformation” and “disinformation” by the crooks who fabricate and perpetuate the lies themselves.

Now, all of those “Big Pharma” gurus and “Big Tech” billionaires are labeling anyone who challenges their false-narratives about Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and “vaccines” as spreaders of misinformation, and it’s time to flip the script. Americans need to step up and report the real misinformation spreaders now, as a way of gathering evidence for the upcoming Nuremberg-style trials of mass murder and genocide.

Deconstructing the 70-year-old “safe and effective” vaccine myth

Not one single vaccine ever created for infectious diseases has been “safe” or “effective,” but due to misinformation spreaders, the American populace believes otherwise. Those disinformation spreaders not only created and funded illegal experiments on humans, they perpetuated falsified results using propaganda for the past 70 years.

Polio vaccines spread polio. MMR vaccines are linked to autism. Flu shots loaded with mercury cause neurological disorders. COVID-19 “vaccines” cause blood clots and myocarditis. None of this is “safe.” None of this is “effective” at preventing the contraction or transmission of disease. Now guess who is at the forefront of spreading the lies and propaganda? The people at the top.

This is your opportunity, finally, to build a case against the mass murders of our time. The public has the power. We are the mass jury who can find these greedy ghouls guilty of their medical crimes. Sleepy Joe Biden is a medical criminal spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines. He is guilty and the evidence against him is mounting. Report him. Document his crimes.

Don’t be afraid to report top officials for their medical crimes as justice must be served

Leaders at the CDC, FDA, NIH, and WHO are guilty of spreading misinformation about COVID-19, treatments, and the clot-shot injections. Document their lies. Report them all. From Fraudulent Fauci to War Crimes Walensky, these medical criminals know exactly what they are doing when they lie and claim the clot shots are “safe” and “effective.”

Would you like an official government form where you can report these misinformation spreaders, including medical doctors, nurses, and mainstream journalists, like at CNN, who push deadly COVID “treatments” and gene mutation injections?

You can report anyone and everyone who is taking part in this murderous regime, including the regulatory agency figureheads and government bureaucrats. These people are causing irreparable harm to humans, including children, babies, and pregnant mothers. They have destroyed small businesses, our economy, and our entire medical establishment.

Build a case against Fauci, Gates, Biden, and the rest of the vaccine-pimping criminals. Report them now and continuously as they keep spreading disinformation about COVID and the deadly “vaccines.” This is the best way to preserve and protect the Republic. Act now. Every person who reports them will be assisting in gathering evidence against these war criminals who are part of a huge medical experiment intended to wipe out billions of people. Put the brakes on their eugenics program so when they go to trial for murder, there will be no “shadow of a doubt.”

Stay tuned and stay frosty. Tune your internet to Censored.news for huge swaths of truth news and REAL information that’s being censored from the rest of the media as you read this.

S.D. Wells

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

SteveKirsch.substack.com

Related Posts