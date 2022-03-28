America, it’s time to REPORT Fauci, Biden, CNN and the CDC as COVID-19 disinformation spreaders

Is it “misinformation” to say the Earth is not flat? Is it “disinformation” to say the sun does not revolve around the Earth? Centuries ago, philosophers and ruling entities might have called you a “conspiracy theorist” if you had spread this kind of information, even though science ended up proving it correct.
Today, the “science” behind vaccines and medicine is often proven to be warped, twisted, altered and even fabricated to fit insidious profit schemes and agendas, but when the truth comes out, even science-backed truth, it’s labeled “misinformation” and “disinformation” by the crooks who fabricate and perpetuate the lies themselves.
Now, all of those “Big Pharma” gurus and “Big Tech” billionaires are labeling anyone who challenges their false-narratives about Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and “vaccines” as spreaders of misinformation, and it’s time to flip the script. Americans need to step up and report the real misinformation spreaders now, as a way of gathering evidence for the upcoming Nuremberg-style trials of mass murder and genocide.
Deconstructing the 70-year-old “safe and effective” vaccine myth
Not one single vaccine ever created for infectious diseases has been “safe” or “effective,” but due to misinformation spreaders, the American populace believes otherwise. Those disinformation spreaders not only created and funded illegal experiments on humans, they perpetuated falsified results using propaganda for the past 70 years.
Polio vaccines spread polio. MMR vaccines are linked to autism. Flu shots loaded with mercury cause neurological disorders. COVID-19 “vaccines” cause blood clots and myocarditis. None of this is “safe.” None of this is “effective” at preventing the contraction or transmission of disease. Now guess who is at the forefront of spreading the lies and propaganda? The people at the top.
This is your opportunity, finally, to build a case against the mass murders of our time. The public has the power. We are the mass jury who can find these greedy ghouls guilty of their medical crimes. Sleepy Joe Biden is a medical criminal spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines. He is guilty and the evidence against him is mounting. Report him. Document his crimes.
Don’t be afraid to report top officials for their medical crimes as justice must be served
Leaders at the CDC, FDA, NIH, and WHO are guilty of spreading misinformation about COVID-19, treatments, and the clot-shot injections. Document their lies. Report them all. From Fraudulent Fauci to War Crimes Walensky, these medical criminals know exactly what they are doing when they lie and claim the clot shots are “safe” and “effective.”
Would you like an official government form where you can report these misinformation spreaders, including medical doctors, nurses, and mainstream journalists, like at CNN, who push deadly COVID “treatments” and gene mutation injections?
You can report anyone and everyone who is taking part in this murderous regime, including the regulatory agency figureheads and government bureaucrats. These people are causing irreparable harm to humans, including children, babies, and pregnant mothers. They have destroyed small businesses, our economy, and our entire medical establishment.
Build a case against Fauci, Gates, Biden, and the rest of the vaccine-pimping criminals. Report them now and continuously as they keep spreading disinformation about COVID and the deadly “vaccines.” This is the best way to preserve and protect the Republic. Act now. Every person who reports them will be assisting in gathering evidence against these war criminals who are part of a huge medical experiment intended to wipe out billions of people. Put the brakes on their eugenics program so when they go to trial for murder, there will be no “shadow of a doubt.”
Stay tuned and stay frosty. Tune your internet to Censored.news for huge swaths of truth news and REAL information that’s being censored from the rest of the media as you read this.
S.D. Wells
Sources include:
DrEddyMD.com
SteveKirsch.substack.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd