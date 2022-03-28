FINDING: Masks will silently deprive humans of oxygen for years to come through microplastic pollution

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.For the first time, scientists have detected microplastic pollution in human blood. The study, published in Environment International, detected plastic particles in almost 80% of the people they tested. These microplastics may be consumed or inhaled. These microplastics can attach to red blood cells, harming oxygen utilization in the bloodstream. They also interfere with glandular function, causing hormonal changes in the human body.

The study found that the microplastics not only get into the body but they also travel throughout the bloodstream and lodge in human organs. In laboratory studies, microplastics damage human cells, disrupt hormones and contribute to premature death. Plastic bottles, styrene food and beverage containers, and plastic shopping bags all contribute to this ever-present health threat, and that’s not all.

Masks will cause long term damage to oxygen utilization in humans

Today, people willingly breathe in these microplastics by attaching masks to their faces. And, as the face masks are discarded en masse, the microplastics break down into the air, soil, and water, before finding their way into human blood and organs. Masks strain, suffocate, and poison people in an acute manner, and over the long haul, the microplastics break down in the environment, silently infiltrating the blood, and depriving red blood cells of oxygen. In one study, microplastics latched onto the outer membrane of red blood cells, hindering their ability to transport oxygen throughout.

At the height of the mask mandate hysteria, the world population was consuming 129 billion disposable face masks each month, or approximately three million masks every minute. Many of these masks are discarded into the environment or dumped in landfills, where they will break down and pollute the soil for years.

Disposable face masks contain an inner layer of thermoplastic polymers that are melted together into porous sheets. When they break down in the environment, these polymers and polypropylene fabrics break down into small plastic particles called microplastics. These microplastics leech into the soil and water, and ultimately make their way into human blood, tissues, and organs. These particles also travel through the air and are often taken in through the lungs. The long-term environmental and human health effects caused by mask mandates are yet to be fully realized. These negative impacts will be measured in human blood in the form of microplastic contamination.

Plastic pollution, exacerbated by masks, affects human hormones, childhood development

In the Environment International study, half the blood samples contained PET plastic, the kind that comes from plastic soda bottles. One third of the blood samples contained polystyrene, the hormone disrupting chemical used to manufacture Styrofoam containers. One quarter of the blood samples contained polyethylene, which is commonly used in grocery bags. Lead researcher, Professor Dick Vethaak from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, said this is the “first indication that we have polymer particles in our blood.” He says further studies are needed to assess the presence of many more plastic polymers and understand what these microplastics are doing to the human body.

“The particles are there and are transported throughout the body,” he said, so it is “certainly reasonable to be concerned.” In his previous work, Vethaak found microplastic contamination to be ten times higher in babies because they are fed with plastic bottles. Babies are especially vulnerable to the negative effects; studies show the particles travel through the lungs and into the heart and brain, affecting neurodevelopment. More health studies should be conducted on people who regularly wear face masks. How might inhalation of microplastics affect one’s ability to transport oxygen in their blood over time? How might this exposure affect one’s hormones and cancer risk?

The amount and type of microplastics detected in the study varied considerably, as this was the first study to detect microplastics as small as 0.0007mm. Vethaak said the differences in microplastic levels might reflect short-term plastic exposures that occurred before the blood samples were taken, such as drinking from a Styrofoam cup or wearing a disposable face mask.

“The big question is what is happening in our body?” Vethaak said. “Are the particles retained in the body? Are they transported to certain organs, such as getting past the blood-brain barrier?” And are these levels sufficiently high to trigger disease? We urgently need to fund further research so we can find out.”

https://www.brighteon.com/9a2c356d-05ab-405f-835f-ea6d05167e78

This video is from the Health Ranger Report on Brighteon.com.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

TheGuardian.com

ScienceDirect.com

NIH.gov

DrEddyMD.com

PNAS.org

Biomedcentral.com

Brighteon.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.