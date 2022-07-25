Dr. Jane Ruby: Two new stunning discoveries found in blood clots from the COVID vaccinated

Physician and author Dr. Jane Ruby shared more bombshell findings from board-certified embalmer Richard Hirschman during the July 18 episode of “Live with Dr. Jane Ruby” on Brighteon.TV.

The veteran medical professional said there are two new stunning discoveries related to the white fibrous clots Hirschman found in the dead bodies of vaccinated individuals. (Related: Dr. Jane Ruby: Unnatural blood clots found in dead bodies of vaccinated)

Ruby also said Hirschman was able to verify that majority of the deceased people were jabbed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The white fibrous clots were pulled out of all the major arteries and veins in the thigh, groin, arms and neck.

White fibrous clot with chunky ball sacs and micro clotting

Ruby, also a pharmaceutical drug development expert, showed the audience one of Hirschman’s latest discoveries – a white fibrous clot with chunky ball sacs. She pointed out that they may have grown intermittently and are almost like outgrowths of the original white fibrous clot.

Hirschman said the chunky ball sacs, which were all from vaccinated individuals, reminded him of spider eggs covered by spider web.

“And you can see that white fibrous stuff kind of marbling into that little ball, which kind of looks like a small grape. But the thing is, even in the beginning a lot of times I noticed that one end or the other would be some blood attached to the white fibers clot that I’m having. And then other times it’s kind of running along the white fiber material as well,” Hirschman said.

Ruby mentioned that a 1,500 times magnification of the blood clots have shown things that are part of the self-assembling nanoparticles. She noted that Brighteon.TV founder Mike Adams said initial analysis showed the white clots are not organic material, protein, amyloid, fibrin or cholesterol. Hirschman also confirmed that the strange white stuff in the blood clots is not normal.

The board-certified embalmer also talked about micro clotting, saying that the black specks that can be seen in the picture and video shown by Ruby are examples of micro clots. He also shared that a radiologist from Michigan told him that the micro clots are very concerning because they can flow through the body and block out vessels and slowly starve the organs from getting the nutrients that they need.

Hirschman said micro clots are almost like real fine sand, beach sand or powder substance that is in the blood and these are slowly causing other ailments and other diseases that are not being diagnosed.

According to Ruby, this is another situation where chemical analysis is needed. She noted that these micro clots could be some kind of graphene or some other material that is self-assembling and forcing the body to make.

Having millions or billions of these micro clots circulating in a person’s brain, heart or lungs are very dangerous, she said. Hirschman agreed, adding that these micro clots could be bumping into each other and forming larger ones.

Kevin Hughes

