First person to receive compensation for wrongful death caused by AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine speaks out

A 48-year-old rock singer named Zion was killed by AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine and a string of misdiagnoses and medical malpractice in May of 2021. When all was said and done, neurosurgeons at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle linked Zion’s death back to the experimental vaccine. Zion received the vaccine and began suffering from migraines and occipital neuralgia just eight days later. He suffered a serious reaction that was not properly treated, that ultimately led to slurred speech, loss of balance, seizures and a brain bleed.

His fiancée, 38-year-old Vikki Spit, became the first person to receive compensation for wrongful death caused by the controversial covid-19 vaccine.

Woman speaks out after fiancée is killed by covid vaccine, string of misdiagnoses, medical malpractice

Zion and Vikki had been together for 21 years and were set to be married. She was awarded £120,000 for the wrongful death, which is the maximum amount allowed by the country’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme. This system was setup in 1979 and does not factor in today’s inflation, higher cost of medical care and lost wages. The system is operated by the National Health Services Business Services Authority. The amount awarded to Vikki did not fully cover the cost of lost wages and medical expenses incurred by the vaccine-induced death. She is fortunate to be compensated at all by a system that ignores the reality of vaccine injury and death. She should have also been compensated for a string of misdiagnoses and medical malpractice that followed the vaccine injury.

Vikki Spit is speaking out about the damages and the loss of her fiancée. She said the maximum settlement was not enough and should have been closer to £180,000.

“I am still heartbroken by the sudden loss of my partner of 21 years, and alongside this emotional trauma, I have also been faced with financial hardship as a result of the loss of Zion’s contribution to household finances,” Vicki said. “There just isn’t the proper financial aid coming from the government to support those who have lost family to the vaccine.”

Neurosurgeons solely blame covid vaccine, ignoring string of medical mistakes, timely organ procurement

Vicki also believes that her fiancée would have survived the vaccine injury had he received more prompt treatment for his severe migraines, brain bleed symptoms and seizures, which indicated a more and more serious issue was at hand. The hospital had time to screen Zion for artery dissection, blood clots and the like, but these treatments were not pursued in a timely fashion because doctors and paramedics were hesitant to admit Zion and investigate the vaccine injury. Once the hospital finally declared his death, organ donor services were able to procure Zion’s liver and kidneys so they could be used in three more lucrative lifesaving operations.

In these cases, it is rare for medical professionals to blame the vaccine industry, so there could be a more important trail of misdiagnoses and medical errors to conceal in this case and an even more powerful industry to protect. (Related: Black market for body parts exists in America… funeral home operator charged in criminal scheme.)

Zion began experiencing excruciating headaches just eight days after receiving the vaccine at the Penrith Auction Mart in Cumbria. Vikki called an ambulance on May 15 when Zion was unable to get out of bed on his own. She notified the paramedics that he had the AstraZeneca vaccine a week prior, but she was told that too much time had elapsed since the vaccine so it couldn’t be the cause. She was told that her fiancé only had a migraine. Refused proper medical treatment, Zion was sent home. Two days later, Zion began slurring his words and went into a seizure. Vicki called for an ambulance again.

When Zion was finally admitted, he was unconscious and there was a tremendous amount of pressure inside his skull. The neurosurgeons removed a piece of his skull to assess the damage. They did not expect Zion to wake up, and if he did, they warned that he would be in a vegetative state. The neurosurgeons said the AstraZeneca vaccine caused a hemorrhage. He died at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary on May 19, 2021.

James Bell, medical negligence partner at Hodge Jones and Allen, commented on the matter: “While I am glad that Vikki has been able to receive some restitution for the hardship she has faced as a result of Zion’s death, the scheme simply isn’t fit for purpose,” he said. “Not only has the application process been lengthy and inefficient, but the compensation Vikki received fails to reflect and remediate the full economic impact of her fiancé’s death.”

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

Revolver.news

OrganHarvesting.news

DailyMail.co.uk

Related Posts