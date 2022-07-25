The Dutch government’s claim that nitrogen is a “pollutant” relies on the same junk science fiction as vaccines and climate change

According to the globalists running The Netherlands, nitrogen, a naturally occurring element that both plants and animals need in order to grow and reproduce, is a “pollutant” causing “global warming.” And at least one Dutch scientist is speaking out against such nonsense.

Jaap Hanekamp does not accept his government’s claim that nitrogen is polluting the Dutch environment, requiring that cattle farmers kill off their herds in order to create a “green” utopia.

Such “science,” Hanekamp says, does not hold any weight. In fact, it is junk science in every sense of the term, much like the claim that carbon dioxide (CO2), which plants need in order to grow, is a “pollutant.”

“We now treat farmers as polluters, end of story, which is a very strange perspective,” Hanekamp says, pointing out that Dutch government officials invent their own definitions and use fake expertise to push the notion that farming and raising food is somehow killing the planet.

Hanekamp, by the way, works as an associate professor of chemistry at University College Roosevelt in Middleburg.

Are there enough Hanekamp’s in The Netherlands to stop the country’s destruction at the hands of climate-obsessed globalists?

Anyone who knows anything even rudimentary about gardening knows that nitrogen is a key input for plant growth. Without it, plants will die, which means no food for animals, which means no food for humans.

“Nitrogen chemicals are nutrients,” Hanekamp says. “You need them for growing plants.”

The Dutch government, however, disagrees. In 2019, a corrupted Dutch court ruled that new livestock facilities could not be constructed because of nitrogen emissions, which supposedly impact Dutch nature reserves.

“In dunes, bogs, and heathlands, home to species adapted to a lack of nitrogen, plant diversity has decreased as nitrogen-loving grasses, shrubs, and trees move in,” the court decided.

Hanekamp is of the persuasion that the Dutch government has become so obsessed with nitrogen that it excludes everything else from the equation that might affect nature, including something as simple as the location of groundwater in a given area relative to the surface.

Another environmental factor being completely ignored by the Dutch government is natural ecosystem shifts, which are being erroneously categorized as human-caused “damage.”

“Is a change in biodiversity bad in itself, or is it just change?” Hanekamp asks.

The irony of The Netherlands focusing so much on trying to keep everything pristine is the fact that the country would not even exist in the first place were it not for advanced technology.

Much of the country’s land is artificial, residing below sea level, and is only habitable because of the ingenuity of man. With that in mind, if the Dutch government really wants to go natural, then perhaps the country needs to be plunged back underwater where it can cease to exist?

This is not to say that The Netherlands should not practice good stewardship of the land – of course, it should. But to demonize nitrogen as some kind of environmental bad guy is simply foolishness, and Hanekamp has had enough of it.

He recently co-authored a paper with William Briggs describing the many problems with the Dutch government’s anti-nitrogen arguments and position.

“All of a sudden, farmers are the problem? How about politicians?” asked one commenter at The Epoch Times. “The new world order is the problem. To eat or not to eat? The thinning of the population is very possibly the goal.”

Another wrote that the Dutch government is not trying to save the environment from “pollution,” but rather using this as an excuse to grab land, bankrupt the country, and fulfill Agenda 2030.

Ethan Huff

