Fauci insists Americans should still wear masks indoors

White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci has complained that Americans are still not adhering to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) public health restrictions. He has also insisted that citizens should still wear masks indoors.

In an interview with Katie Couric, Fauci blamed anti-vaccine advocates, American politics and “misinformation” for influencing people to defy wearing face coverings and refuse the vaccines.

“Unfortunately, given the fatigue that we’re at in this country from 2 1/2 years of this, everyone is tired of it,” he said. “It is very difficult, superimposed upon an anti-vax type feeling among some, superimposed upon the political divisiveness we have in this country and social media misinformation and disinformation.”

He said these are the reasons why it is very difficult to get people to adhere to commonsense public health measures.

Fauci’s contradicting statements confuse people

Analysts can’t help but wonder if these were the real reasons why people doubt the efficacy of public health protocols in mitigating COVID-19 spread. Perhaps, they say, the measures were not sensible enough. Also, Fauci’s contradicting statements have been confusing people throughout the pandemic.

Internal documents recently obtained by the group America First Legal proved that there was direct coordination between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and social media platforms on censoring COVID-19 vaccine skepticism they characterized as “vaccine misinformation.”

Fauci and Biden were the ones who declared last year that people who received the jabs would not contract the disease. But both of them caught COVID-19 despite being quadruple-vaccinated.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said in a recent interview she wasn’t surprised that people who were quadruple vaccinated contracted the disease.

“I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection and I think we overplayed the vaccines,” Birx told Neil Cavuto of Fox News. Previously, Fauci confirmed to Cavuto that the jabs “don’t protect overly well” from infection.

Fauci still stood by his statement that these shots protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death, despite studies and real-world data revealing otherwise.

News outlet Clark County Today also pointed out that top health officials like Fauci continue to ignore the reports of severe illness and death in the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database. As of July 22, VAERS has received 29,790 reports of COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths among a total of more than 1.3 million adverse events.

In February 2020, Fauci told then-Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell via email that he didn’t recommend universal masking, saying that the coverings are “really for infected people to prevent them from spreading the infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection.”

A month later, he spoke out against universal masking amid a pandemic in a “60 Minutes” interview, saying that there is “no reason to be walking around with a mask” in the middle of an outbreak.

The World Health Organization even recommended at that time not to wear face masks unless they are sick with COVID-19 or caring for someone who is sick. CDC also declared masks “are usually not recommended” in “non-healthcare settings.” However, Fauci suddenly changed his tune and recommended mask wearing.

Finally, in a recent interview on HillTV‘s “Rising,” Fauci claimed that he “didn’t recommend locking anything down” and passed on the blame to the CDC, which according to him made the lockdown recommendations. (Related: Fraudulent PCR testing led entire world into lockdown tyranny; treasonous politicians to blame.)

“I have been on the record of saying that. Always try, to the best of your ability, to keep the children in school, but in a safe environment,” he said. “Locally, a decision is often made when there is so much infection to close the school, but I would always see that as a last resort, and I have always felt that way.”

Jason Chaffetz, former Republican representative and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, noted that Fauci was clearly out there showing everybody, “lock it down, put on your mask, don’t go to school, put restrictions on travel.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky posted on his Twitter account: “He’s unashamed and unrepentant. He knows the shutdowns were a catastrophic mistake, so he’s trying to rewrite history.”

“It’s clear that the people who were in charge of our nation’s COVID response are trying to rewrite history regarding the pandemic,” wrote Matt Margolis for PJ Media.

Visit MedicalFascism.news for more news about the Biden administration’s tyrannical efforts, disguised as public health measures.

Watch the below video that talks about how Fauci and other government officials contradict each other’s statements on the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://rumble.com/v1f2085-fauci-and-other-government-officials-contradict-each-others-statements-on-t.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Fauci and other government officials contradict each other’s statements on the COVID-19 pandemic

This video is from the Rick Langley channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

VIRUS MANIA PART II: Anthony Fauci is just the latest in a long line of virus hucksters and con artists going way back in history.

Birx admits she and Fauci made up “the science” on social distancing, lockdowns.

Medical tyrant Anthony Fauci tells Americans to expect YEARLY COVID boosters.

Fauci’s wife Christine pushes for children to be enrolled in covid “vaccine” trials.

Sources include:

BlackListedNews.com

FreeBeacon.com

WND.com

FoxNews.com

TownHall.com

Rumble.com

Related Posts