Medical tyrant Anthony Fauci tells Americans to expect YEARLY COVID boosters

Americans should expect to get Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine boosters annually, according to White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We know that immunity wanes over time,” the infectious disease expert said in an interview with New York City channel PIX 11. “Depending upon what this virus does, there is certainly a reasonably good chance that we will have the same sort of situation that we have with influenza – where every year, you have to re-boost people to keep that protection up.”

Fauci added that COVID-19 is here to stay and the world will “be dealing with this virus on a chronic basis.” He said: “We really hope it will reach a level low enough that it doesn’t disrupt us to the extent that it has over the past couple of years.”

The chief medical advisor for the Biden administration had previously mentioned the need for yearly COVID-19 booster doses back in December 2021. During an appearance on the ABC program “This Week,” he insinuated the necessity of annual boosters against the pathogen.

“If it becomes necessary to get yet another boost, then we’ll just have to deal with it when that occurs,” Fauci said in response to “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos asking whether people should expect yearly boosters. (Related: Fauci orders Americans to comply with YEARLY boosters… which will no doubt soon become MONTHLY spike protein injections.)

Fauci’s remarks in support of boosters appeared to line up with a recent decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanding their authorization. On May 17, the regulator permitted the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster in children aged five to 11. It followed the January emergency approval of the shot as a booster in teenagers 12 to 15 years old.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said of the move: “The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is effective in helping to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19 in individuals five years of age and older. Emerging data [suggest] that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 wanes after the second dose in all authorized populations.”

Bourla also pushing yearly boosters for greater compliance

It appears that Fauci is not the only one pushing for yearly boosters. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla shared the infectious disease expert’s sentiments, adding that the New York-based company he heads is developing an annual vaccine for that purpose. The Pfizer executive revealed this during an April press briefing organized by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations.

“What the world really needs is a vaccine that can last a year. A vaccine that will be taken once a year is way [easier] to administer and [to] have the population be compliant with it,” said the Pfizer CEO. According to Bourla, this “optimal public health solution” can make compliance with vaccine mandates easier compared to vaccines that need to be injected every three to four months.

He pointed his finger at the “politicization” of vaccines during the COVID-19 as one of the reasons why the subsequent doses were not as warmly received as the initial ones.

“I think that what didn’t help at all, and this was a very big issue, was the fact that there was a politicization. It became a political statement [to get] a vaccine or [to] wear a mask or not, and that caused tremendous damage to global health.”

Bourla also blamed people’s lukewarm reception toward boosters, citing the dwindling number of recipients for subsequent doses after the second.

“The issue is that right now, we are – in many, many countries – in the fourth dose, and that creates fatigue. Way more people got the second [dose] than the third, [and] I think the compliance with the fourth dose will not be as high. [We] realized that people will not comply with the fourth or fifth vaccination. This is why we need to come [up with] scientific innovations that will allow us to have a vaccine that is annual.”

Ramon Tomey

