Medical tyrant Anthony Fauci tells Americans to expect YEARLY COVID boosters

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseAmericans should expect to get Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine boosters annually, according to White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We know that immunity wanes over time,” the infectious disease expert said in an interview with New York City channel PIX 11. “Depending upon what this virus does, there is certainly a reasonably good chance that we will have the same sort of situation that we have with influenza – where every year, you have to re-boost people to keep that protection up.”

Fauci added that COVID-19 is here to stay and the world will “be dealing with this virus on a chronic basis.” He said: “We really hope it will reach a level low enough that it doesn’t disrupt us to the extent that it has over the past couple of years.”

The chief medical advisor for the Biden administration had previously mentioned the need for yearly COVID-19 booster doses back in December 2021. During an appearance on the ABC program “This Week,” he insinuated the necessity of annual boosters against the pathogen.

“If it becomes necessary to get yet another boost, then we’ll just have to deal with it when that occurs,” Fauci said in response to “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos asking whether people should expect yearly boosters. (Related: Fauci orders Americans to comply with YEARLY boosters… which will no doubt soon become MONTHLY spike protein injections.)

Fauci’s remarks in support of boosters appeared to line up with a recent decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanding their authorization. On May 17, the regulator permitted the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster in children aged five to 11. It followed the January emergency approval of the shot as a booster in teenagers 12 to 15 years old.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said of the move: “The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is effective in helping to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19 in individuals five years of age and older. Emerging data [suggest] that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 wanes after the second dose in all authorized populations.”

Bourla also pushing yearly boosters for greater compliance

It appears that Fauci is not the only one pushing for yearly boosters. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla shared the infectious disease expert’s sentiments, adding that the New York-based company he heads is developing an annual vaccine for that purpose. The Pfizer executive revealed this during an April press briefing organized by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations.

“What the world really needs is a vaccine that can last a year. A vaccine that will be taken once a year is way [easier] to administer and [to] have the population be compliant with it,” said the Pfizer CEO. According to Bourla, this “optimal public health solution” can make compliance with vaccine mandates easier compared to vaccines that need to be injected every three to four months.

He pointed his finger at the “politicization” of vaccines during the COVID-19 as one of the reasons why the subsequent doses were not as warmly received as the initial ones.

“I think that what didn’t help at all, and this was a very big issue, was the fact that there was a politicization. It became a political statement [to get] a vaccine or [to] wear a mask or not, and that caused tremendous damage to global health.”

Bourla also blamed people’s lukewarm reception toward boosters, citing the dwindling number of recipients for subsequent doses after the second.

“The issue is that right now, we are – in many, many countries – in the fourth dose, and that creates fatigue. Way more people got the second [dose] than the third, [and] I think the compliance with the fourth dose will not be as high. [We] realized that people will not comply with the fourth or fifth vaccination. This is why we need to come [up with] scientific innovations that will allow us to have a vaccine that is annual.”

Watch Noubar Afeyan, Moderna co-founder and chairman, claiming that COVID-19 boosters could be injected yearly.

https://rumble.com/v17hod3-noubar-afeyan-covid-19-boosters-could-be-injected-yearly.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Noubar Afeyan: COVID-19 boosters could be injected yearly

This video is from the LoneGunman channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

VAXXED FOR LIFE: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla calls for “greater compliance” with annual COVID vaccines.

BioNTech co-founder echoes Pfizer CEO, expects people to get vaccinated against coronavirus annually.

Get ready for more JABS: CDC shortens Pfizer COVID booster interval to five months.

Pfizer wants to give children aged 5 to 11 COVID-19 vaccine booster.

Apple sentences all employees to lethal injection, says they have “four weeks to comply” with covid booster mandate.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

SHTFPlan.com

OregonLive.com

TheGatewayPundit.com

FDA.gov

LifeSiteNews.com

Brighteon.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.