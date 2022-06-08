FDA warns of CARDIAC INFLAMMATION risk linked to the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseFood and Drug Administration (FDA) staffers warned of the potential cardiac inflammation risk linked to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine from Novavax.

The regulatory agency’s staff members pointed out the risk in documents released June 3, ahead of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting scheduled on June 7. They cited four events of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – that occurred during clinical trials of the vaccine. The Maryland-based Novavax conducted trials of its COVID-19 vaccine on almost 30,000 patients between December 2020 and September 2021.

“These events raise the concern for a causal association with this vaccine, similar to the association documents with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Post-marketing data from individuals receiving mRNA vaccines [has] demonstrated increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within seven days following the second primary dose,” the FDA staffers noted. Pericarditis pertains to the inflammation of the pericardium or the lining surrounding the heart. (Related: Heart inflammation reported in teens following Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.)

“Data from passive surveillance during post-authorization use in other countries also indicate a higher than expected rate of myocarditis and pericarditis … associated with the vaccine. Further evaluation is needed to inform the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, and their outcomes, as additional data emerge over time.”

Aside from the cardiac inflammation risks, the FDA staffers also cited tenderness at the injection site, headache, fatigue and muscle pain as immediate reactions. They also mentioned hypersensitivity and swelling of the lymph nodes as reactions linked to the Novavax shot. There was also one case of Guillain-Barre syndrome – which is “known to be associated with other [COVID-19] vaccines” – observed during the Novavax clinical trial.

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is different from the other vaccines in the market, as it uses an insect virus to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines use lipid nanoparticles containing messenger RNA to deliver the spike protein in the body. Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca and Janssen viral vector vaccines use an adenovirus for this purpose.

The Novavax vaccine also contains the compound saponin, which is taken from the soap bark tree (Quillaja saponarianative to South America. Saponin’s soap-like qualities trigger a response from the body’s immune system when injected in the body.

Novavax shot causes catastrophic reactions in three Aussie women

The U.S. has not yet authorized the Novavax shot as of writing – but some countries including the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, South Korea and Australia have approved it. The Therapeutic Goods Administration, the Australian counterpart of the FDA, authorized the Novavax vaccine in January 2022. It recommended the two-dose vaccine for Australians aged 18 and older, with a three-week interval between both.

However, The COVID Blog outlined three cases of women suffering from serious vaccine injuries after being injected with the shot.

A 42-year-old woman named Tasha received her first Novavax dose on Feb. 21. She immediately reported a “hot gushing feeling down [her] throat that tasted metallic,” a “deep throbbing headache,” profuse sweating and “the worst chest pain.” The resident of Adelaide, South Australia sought medical treatment only to be told that doctors did not know how to deal with the adverse reactions caused by the Novavax vaccine. Tasha became completely bedridden by March 1.

Lee-Anne Barnett, 45, also reported the same metallic taste immediately after getting her first Novavax dose on Feb. 18. Following several days of having a sore arm, the Adelaide resident developed very itchy rashes on both thighs that rapidly spread to her legs. Doctors only prescribed steroids for the rashes, dismissing the possibility that the COVID-19 vaccine had something to do with it. Barnett reported “diminishing cognitive abilities” that made her feel like she was “getting dementia” on March 2.

Chiara Clowes, 30, experienced a plethora of reactions – including difficulty breathing, extreme chest pain, extreme fatigue, brain fog and cognitive issues – after getting the vaccine on Feb. 17. While tests conducted by medical professionals found nothing, they acknowledged Clowes’ chest pain was caused by the Novavax shot. On Feb. 24, doctors found a cyst in her ovary. Clowes, who lives a healthy lifestyle prior to her COVID-19 vaccination, now has to regularly meet with gynecologists as a consequence.

“What we know for certain is that Novavax is an experimental injection and is already making people sick,” remarked The COVID Blog.

Watch Dr. Jane Ruby expounding on the dangers of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine below.

https://rumble.com/v17hnrf-dr.-jane-ruby-expounding-on-the-dangers-of-the-novavax-covid-19-vaccine.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Jane Ruby expounding on the dangers of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

This video is from the Information Warfare channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

3 Aussie women experience SERIOUS REACTIONS after getting Novavax COVID shot.

Dr. Jane Ruby tells Stew Peters: COVID vaccines are making people MORE vulnerable to disease.

IMPOSSIBLE SCIENCE: Novavax says it will have a new “vaccine” ready in just two weeks for the “Omicron” variant, which appeared just last week.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

FDA.gov

Health.gov.au

TheCOVIDBlog.com

Rumble.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.