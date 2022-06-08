Dr. Robert Malone blasts mainstream media for spreading lies about monkeypox

For Dr. Robert Malone, the monkeypox scare is a classic example of "public health fear porn."

Malone said it’s not something that people should worry about. According to the mRNA inventor, media outlets should be reprimanded for broadcasting irresponsible propaganda and spreading misinformation and disinformation under the guise of journalism. Monkeypox, he said, is “readily controlled by classical public health measures.”

More importantly, Malone noted that it does not have a high mortality rate and it has never been considered a high-threat pathogen in the past. Malone asked the media and so-called medical experts to “stop the fearmongering, misinformation and disinformation” on the matter.

Doctors around the world are now telling people to prepare for the worst. Even President Joe Biden joined in the chorus of doomsayers, while the World Health Organization (WHO) also made a lot of noise about monkeypox.

The WHO held an “emergency meeting” to discuss the spread of monkeypox on May 20. Members of the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential (STAG-IH), which advises the WHO on infection risks that could pose a global health threat, is slated to decide whether or not the outbreak should be declared a public health emergency of international concern.

In the recent WHO risk assessment, the organization said the identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox in people who had no travel history to an endemic area in multiple countries is not normal, which is why there is an urgent need to raise awareness about the disease as people undertake comprehensive case finding and isolation, contact tracing and supportive care to limit more transmissions.

Malone noted that members of the organization are now working on new pandemic prevention and preparedness treaty, and that the drafting process will continue for the next few months.

WHO official David Heymann, an infectious disease specialist, said an international committee of experts met via video conferencing to look at what needed to be studied about the outbreak and how it’s going to be communicated to the public. He claimed that the urgency of the situation called for the convention, although the committee is not the same group that would be declaring a public health emergency.

“There are vaccines available, but the most important message is you can protect yourself,” Heymann said.

Get ready for draconian changes

Reclaim the Net, a website dedicated to defending free speech and calling out bureaucratic overreach, said people should brace themselves for draconian changes.

The decision-making body of the WHO has been aiming for a treaty to be adopted under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution that will give the World Health Assembly the power to impose legally-binding conventions or agreements on member states.

On August 1, the members will meet to discuss the progress made. If everything goes to plan, the changes will take effect after two years. (Related: As usual, Big Pharma is cashing in on all the monkeypox hysteria.)

The WHO has framed it as the “international pandemic treaty,” but the draft showed that the accord actually covers all manners of “health emergencies,” which the organization defined as a situation that “carries implications for public health beyond the affected state’s national borders” and “may require immediate international action.”

Such an all-encompassing treaty would give the WHO sweeping, legally binding powers to force member states to adopt many of the censorship and surveillance tools that were imposed during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The WHO is also seeking to normalize the use of “digital technology applications” for all international travels. This could include contract tracing apps and extensive, self-declaration health forms.

Vaccine passports and contact tracing are intimately tied to surveillance – more specifically, global surveillance of public health threats. This can only be achieved by member states expanding their surveillance systems and contributing to the WHO’s program. (Related: Don’t fall for the psychological terrorism tactics behind the push for a panic-induced monkeypox plandemic.)

Meanwhile, U.K. Health Security Agency Chief Medical Adviser Susan Hopkins noted that the monkeypox outbreak does not resemble the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because it does not transmit as easily. However, those who suspect that they may have been exposed or who have shown symptoms, including bumpy rash and fever, should avoid close contact with others.

Follow Outbreak.news for more information about the monkeypox outbreak.

Watch the video below to know more about the spreading monkeypox virus.

https://rumble.com/v16n3i9-learn-more-about-monkeypox.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Learn more about monkeypox

This video is from the Planet Zedta channel on Brighteon.com.

