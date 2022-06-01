Don’t fall for the psychological terrorism tactics behind the push for a panic-induced monkeypox plandemic

Getting ahead of the narrative before it mutates into another contrived global plandemic, Dr. Robert Malone has published an excellent piece dispelling all the fearmongering over monkeypox that is spreading over the airwaves and online.

According to Malone, monkeypox is really nothing to worry about, despite being related to smallpox. Its symptoms are mild and it does not spread as rapidly and profusely as, say, influenza.

There is zero evidence of so-called asymptomatic transmission, and containing the spread of monkeypox is relatively simple with no need for lockdowns, mandates or other tyranny.

Africa has dealt with monkeypox from time to time for centuries, and there was never any need there to shut down entire economies, force people to wear cloth over their faces or mandate vaccine injections.

In fact, monkeypox mostly stays within primate populations, rarely crossing species into human transmission. This latest outbreak, assuming it is even real, is an anomaly that will likely fizzle out with minimal need for intervention.

At the current time, monkeypox only seems to be spreading among homosexual men who engage in sexual activity with other men. It seems to be contained mostly to “pride” events and other perversions that most people avoid.

“Key takeaway: this is not influenza or COVID – this virus mutates slowly, it is not highly infectious, naturally acquired immunity is potent and long lasting, and Orthopox vaccines are usually cross protective,” Malone writes, along with many more details about why this is the case.

“The risk of immunologic escape is very, very low. And the spread of this virus can be readily stopped by simple, inexpensive classical public health measures. If it were otherwise, we would already have experienced a pandemic of Monkeypox decades ago.”

CNN caught fearmongering about monkeypox with misinformative past images of people suffering from smallpox

Despite all this, the mainstream media, including fake news giant CNN, is running with wild scare stories about how the entire world is doomed now that a few cases of monkeypox have been detected outside of Africa.

While traveling recently, Malone was exposed to a CNN segment in an airport lounge that relentlessly presented the situation as a major threat in need of drastic government intervention.

It turns out that CNN was displaying historic imagery of people with smallpox, presenting them as current cases of monkeypox. This is the epitome of deception, and it needs to be nipped in the bud before it gets the chance to spread.

“This provides a classical example of public health fearporn, in my opinion, and CNN should be reprimanded for broadcasting irresponsible propaganda – misinformation and disinformation – under the guise of journalism,” Malone writes.

Simply put, monkeypox is something that people would do best to ignore because it mostly exists in the media rather than real life. Based on everything we know about it, there is zero threat to the average person unless he or she is engaging in homosexual sex with strangers.

“In my opinion, based on currently available information, Monkeypox is a virus and disease which is endemic in Africa, emerges sporadically after transmission into humans from animal hosts, and is typically spread by close human contact,” Malone concludes in his piece.

“It is readily controlled by classical public health measures. It does not have a high mortality rate. Unless there has been some genetic alteration, either through evolution or intentional genetic manipulation, it is not a significant biothreat, and has never been considered a high threat pathogen in the past.”

As the media continues to spread fear and hysteria about monkeypox, we will keep you informed about the latest from an independent perspective at Propaganda.news.

