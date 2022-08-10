One out of every 800 people over 60 who gets vaccinated for covid DIES, says scientist

A Dutch vaccinologist who has co-developed various vaccines says that those for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are exceptionally deadly.
According to Dr. Theo Schetters, one out of every 800 people over the age of 60 who gets jabbed for the Fauci Flu will die because of it. This is an astoundingly high death rate, and one that the Western media refuses to acknowledge.
As far as the American public is concerned, Chinese Virus injections are “safe and effective” and stop covid in its tracks. This is according to government officials and the media talking-heads who insist that we all need to just shut up and roll up our sleeves.
The Dutch government, Schetters says, found that excess deaths in The Netherlands are pronounced ever since the rollout of the shots under Operation Warp Speed. The timing of when they are administered as well as the number of injections also plays a role.
The recipient of the Medal of Honour of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Montpellier in France, Schetters told Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine technology that Dutch doctors are seeing “all sorts of symptoms that they do not know what it is.”
“In the Netherlands,” he added, “now it’s very clear that there is a good correlation between the number of vaccinations that are given to people and the number of people that die within a week after that,” further noting that the shots “potentially affect all organs.”
One in 800 is just short-term deaths – what about the people who die months or years from now due to the shots?
Typically with a given vaccine, there are a general set of side effects that, if they appear in a patient, are uniform and easily identifiable. This is not the case with Chinese Virus injections.
According to Schetters, covid injection adverse events are variable and many, which makes them hard to both quantify and qualify for data collection purposes. Covid jab harm “can be anything,” he says, surfacing “very difficult to a statistical level.”
“And that’s why we do analysis on all-cause mortality, because say, okay, and if we do not know what is exactly related to vaccination, of course, the coagulation problems, myocarditis, we know that, but there are many more things happening at the moment,” he added during his conversation with Malone.
“In the Netherlands now, it’s very clear that there is a good correlation between the number of vaccinations that are given to people and the number of people that die within a week after that. So let’s say in this week we gave 10,000 vaccinations. Then in this week, we have something like 125 excess [deaths] in that week.”
The correlation is so undeniable that Schetters wrote a letter to the Director of the Institute of Health in The Netherlands to notify him concerning the findings. The hope is that the country will take the matter seriously and potentially even halt all further administration of the injections.
“So what we’ve done is we have written a registered letter to the director of our Institute of Health and presenting the results and expressing my concerns,” Schetters explained about his actions.
“And just with the question, from a precautionary point of view, please reconsider vaccination strategy because I think this is a real warning. And so it’s not that everybody dies. Actually, I do a rough calculation, it’s one in 800.”
Keep in mind that these are just immediate deaths that occur within the first week post-injection. How many more people will die from the shots months or even years down the road that never get tabulated with the rest of the data?
The latest Fauci Flu-shot related news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
DailySceptic.org
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd