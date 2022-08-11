Desperate for help: In stunning reversal, Italy decides to allow “unvaccinated” medical professionals to work

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Earlier this year, Italy’s fascist government dictated that all residents over the age of 50, in addition to health care workers, must get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) in order to live and work in the country. Now, however, the Italian government is reversing that mandate, at least for medical workers.

Following the removal of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi from office, the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (FNOMCeO), Italy’s official government medical agency, has decided to allow all unvaccinated physicians and medical staff who were denied the ability to work to return un-jabbed if they so choose.

The decision marks a major about-face for the agency, which turned Italy into a medically fascist police state under Draghi, replete with harassment, intimidation, coercion and abuse. Unfortunately for the Italian people, no apology has been issued by FNOMCeO for its earlier treatment of citizens under Draghi.

“Until recently, the government medical associations had been at the forefront of the push for mandatory ‘vaccinations,’ requiring physicians and medical workers to get the jab,” reported the RAIR Foundation.

“However, they have now reversed themselves without taking any personal responsibility for their dangerous and unjust mandate. Unvaccinated medical staff is supposed to put the past behind them and go back to work.”

Italian government plays victim, says mass resistance against jab mandates was wrong

Instead of admitting it was wrong and just plain evil, and issuing a sincere apology, FNOMCeO is now playing the victim. Its president, Filippo Anelli, had this to say about the so-called “anti-vax” movement:

“I would like to staunchly and firmly condemn all the acts of violence, intimidation, name-calling, and vandalism against the Medical Associations and their own chairmen.

Several chairmen have received personal threats, including death threats from people who will be prosecuted under the law.

My colleagues have the sympathy and support of the Federation.”

In other words, the Italian government did nothing wrong by tyrannizing the public in trying to force everyone to get injected for the Fauci Flu against their will. And by resisting that tyranny, the unvaccinated made life harder for the tyrants, which upsets Anelli.

As you may recall, some 1,900 doctors and dentists across Italy were suspended by their country’s professional association for refusing to permanently alter their DNA with the mRNA (messenger RNA) mystery injections being pushed under Operation Warp Speed.

A new “law” that was passed said all medical professionals needed to be “fully vaccinated” against Chinese Germs in order to continue working. This included a so-called “booster” shot – or two, or three, depending on what Tony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky decide is necessary.

Not only were health care workers across Italy told they needed to get jabbed but so were teachers, police officers, members of the armed forces and anyone who works at a nursing home – as well as residents at the nursing home.

That so-called “law” was essentially decreed by the Italian government under Draghi back in December 2021 when Donald Trump launched Operation Warp Speed.

“When will the genocidal criminals behind all this be thrown in jail or worse?” asked a commenter at the RAIR Foundation.

“Start with this list: Klaus Schwab, Tony Fauci, Bill Gates, George Soros, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mark Zuckerberg, Ursula von der Leyen, Justin Trudeau, Sanna Marin, Emmanuel Macron, Jacinda Ardern, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Joe Biden, Peter Daszak, all Big Pharma CEOs, and every doctor and nurse who embraced and perpetuated medical tyranny.”

Another commenter pointed out that Italy’s sudden shift in policy proves all the more that the so-called “vaccines” are medically useless at best.

The latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” push can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

Ethan Huff

DrEddyMD.com

RAIRFoundation.com

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.