Brown University withheld covid vaccine injury facts from students and staff, participating in crimes against humanity

Lawmakers from Rhode Island and elsewhere are calling on Brown University to provide answers about a student who had to be hospitalized after receiving a mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine.”
The young man became very ill following his injections, his doctor indicating that he developed “very high troponin” levels – troponin in excess is linked to myocarditis, pericarditis and myopericarditis, three types of heart inflammation.
“He got hospitalized my last night on call,” the young man’s doctor said. “I remember his parents were extremely concerned. I had administrators calling me from down south where his parents lived.”
The incident was reported to the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), indicating that a 20-year-old male had to be hospitalized on March 22, 2021, four days after getting shot with Pfizer’s mRNA (messenger RNA) covid injection.
The young man ended up being diagnosed with myopericarditis, according to the VAERS report. Brown was also notified, though it kept the incident secret from its student and faculty body while continue to require that all students get injected in order to stay enrolled. (Related: Last year, Brown researchers produced a study showing that children who are forced to wear a mask at school all day end up with brain damage.)
“The Rhode Island Department of Health’s hospital database lists a male aged 20 from Florida being admitted in Rhode Island in March 2021 for acute pericarditis, ventricular tachycardia (another heart issue), and trouble breathing,” reports The Epoch Times, noting that Brown president Christina Paxson was notified about the incident.
How many other students were injured or killed by Brown’s covid jab mandate?
Rep. Patricia Morgan (R-R.I.) wrote a letter signed by four doctors to Paxson asking why nobody at Brown acknowledged the hospitalization, and why the student and faculty body was not warned about similar potential adverse events.
To withhold this information “violates the ethics of risk / benefit-based informed consent, which applies to all vaccinations,” that letter reads.
“Members of their own student body have contracted serious illnesses that are vaccination-induced that the university is not only not telling their students about, but they use coercion to make them take a vaccine that might be harmful to them,” Morgan is quoted as saying to the Times.
“And it’s not giving them a choice, not a realistic choice: ‘Here, either you take the vaccine or we’re gonna derail your future.’ How’s that for a choice? It’s just unethical.”
Morgan and the doctors, along with many others, are now calling on Brown to immediately rescind its Fauci Flu shot mandate for the protection of the rest of the student and faculty body. Neither Brown nor Paxson have responded to that request.
According to a study conducted by Brown cardiologists, there are at least five other similar cases of post-injection myocarditis that occurred within the school’s student population that were never acknowledged or addressed.
“I just don’t think that there’s any rationale at this point for mass vaccination, particularly people who are low risk to even the ancestral strains,” argues Dr. Andrew Bostom, a former Brown professor of medicine and one of the doctors who signed Morgan’s letter to school officials.
In the comment section, someone emphasized that all schools and institutions, and not just Brown, need to immediately rescind all covid jab mandates.
“I’m a nurse and I want my job back,” wrote another about how she was fired from her position for refusing to get shot.
“All mandates should have been stopped a long time ago,” added someone else.
The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” tyranny can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TheEpochTimes.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd