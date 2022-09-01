Pfizer now pushing ingestible drugs with embedded MICROCHIPS
The globalist agenda of medical control, which began with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, is set to hit a new level with Pfizer’s push for oral drugs with microchips embedded in them.
Albert Bourla, CEO of the New York-based drug company, touted the importance of this development during the 2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland. He explained that each tablet would contain a “biological chip” for tracking and surveillance purposes. Authorities would be informed that the drug was taken once the tablet is consumed and dissolved inside the body, ensuring compliance.
“As scary as chip implants may sound, they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent,” wrote Kathleen Philips, vice president for research and development at the Interuniversity Microelectronics Center in Belgium.
She added: “Hearing aids or glasses no longer carry a stigma. They are accessories and are even considered a fashion item. Likewise, implants will evolve into a commodity.”
Philips also justified children taking these ingestible microchips, saying: “There are solid, rational reasons for it – like safety.”
Critics, however, pointed out that the WEF article by Philips used a wrong analogy. Glasses and hearing aids are not embedded in the body, and they cannot be controlled by outside forces.
Paul Joseph Watson of Summit Newsalso had strong words. “The article pushes the notion that augmented humans are inevitable and that global elites need to establish a power monopoly over the technology in order to ‘ethically’ regulate it,” he wrote.
“The technology is in need of ‘the right support, vision and audacity,’ which of course will be provided by your technocratic overlords, the same people who are desperately trying to censor the internet so they can’t be criticized.”
WEF CEO promotes microchips
Interestingly, WEF CEO Klaus Schwab has also aggressively promoted microchips, claiming these will be implantable and able to read one’s thoughts.
In his book “The Great Reset,” Schwab promoted what he calls the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the idea of transhumanism. This revolution, he wrote, would “lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity.”
“COVID is critical because this is what convinces people to accept to legitimize total biometric surveillance. We need to not just monitor people, we need to monitor what is happening under their skin,” said Harari, who styles himself as a “prophet of the new age.”
