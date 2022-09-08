Think engineered famine could never happen? Learn the story of the HOLODOMOR as history repeats itself

As we are forced to watch the global economy be deconstructed in real time, the surreality of it all is bringing into much clearer view the fact that this is an engineered depopulation phenomenon – including the coming global famine that is already in the works.

The powers that be are right now pulling the plug on industrial agriculture, it would seem, but under the guise of saving the planet from “climate change.” What they are really doing is knocking over the dominoes that will eventually lead to mass starvation.

This type of thing has all happened before, though on a much smaller scale. The Holodomor, a man-made famine event that occurred in Ukraine from 1932-33, appears to be making a return amid all the financial and economic chaos we are now witnessing.

As a little history lesson about the Holodomor, at least 3.9 million Ukrainians were deliberately starved to death by the Soviets in the years leading up to World War II. Today, at least 18 countries recognize the Holodomor as a state-sanctioned genocide. (Related: The U.S. government is using American taxpayer money to engineer a famine right here in our own country.)

“On the surface, the Holodomor was disguised as ‘the need of bread for the cities,’ amplified by industrialization,” explains World Atlas about how the event was framed at the time.

“While the need for bread in cities was real, the Holodomor was carried out by the Soviet government as part of the broader Soviet famine that targeted the grain-growing regions of Russia and Kazakhstan from 1931-34.”

The Holodomor, according to World Atlas, was part of a much broader Soviet campaign “of repression and persecution against the Ukrainian identity, aimed at destroying any seeds of independence and cultural autonomy in Ukraine following the Ukrainian-Soviet War in which Ukraine had briefly established itself as an independent state. (1917-1921).”

The globalization that occurred post-WWII has made it possible to inflict another Holodomor, but on a global scale

If this all sounds familiar, that is because it is happening once again – except this time on a global scale. Back in the 1930s, globalization was not yet a thing, which kept the Holodomor confined mostly to Ukraine. Today, global trade has become the glue that holds together life as we currently know it, without which billions will starve.

The Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic coupled with the war in Ukraine and financial chicanery has greased the skids for a worldwide Holodomor-type genocide event. What we are seeing transpire with the targeting of carbon, nitrogen and other food-growing nutrients is part of that.

Without agriculture, billions of people will die on a scale far surpassing the horrors that swept Ukraine back in the ’30s. And once again, Ukraine is ground-zero for the mass genocide that is unfolding, though in a much different context this time around.

Back then, it was Soviet leader Joseph Stalin who ordered that all Ukrainian agriculture be collectivized. Those who refused to comply were declared to be enemies of the state, much like Dutch farmers of today, as one example, are being dubbed enemies of the state if they refuse to cull their herds and stop growing food in order to halt “global warming.”

The Russian war in Ukraine today is also negatively impacting agriculture, though in a different way by cutting off grain-importing countries from Ukrainian food commodities.

By sanctioning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, countries that rely on Ukrainian food, or on Russian gas, are shooting themselves in the foot while paving the way for a mass genocide event.

Germany, as another example, is about to go lights out for refusing to purchase energy from Russia, which means the German people will freeze or possibly starve to death this winter as the country’s economy descends into an eventual freefall.

Is the world on the verge of a global Holodomor on steroids?

It is almost like a reverse Holodomor happening today where the countries claiming to be against Russia for invading Ukraine are basically committing suicide, meaning mass genocide against their own populations.

The effects of this engineered takedown of the global economy, including global agriculture, will be another much larger Holodomor-type event. In time, the grocery store will have limited supplies of food stemming from the government’s hyper-control over the economy.

Much like what is happening today in response, the Ukrainian peasants of the ’30s tried to revolt against the Soviets for destroying their country and stealing their agriculture and other resources. Millions of them ended up dying as a result.

“The food shortages and famine caused by the Soviet collectivization sparked peasant revolts,” World Atlas explains. “In response, the Soviets took stronger action against the Ukrainians, preventing food from getting to certain farms, villages, and towns, and barring peasants trying to leave Ukraine to find food.”

“When an increased quota for grain was not met in the winter of 1932-33, Soviets broke into peasants’ homes, taking all the edible goods the peasants had set aside for themselves. With no more room in prison and labor camps, and the Ukrainian peasant population decimated, the Soviets were forced to ease the collectivization. But the damage was done, and the result was mass starvation and death.”

Read the full Holodomor story for yourself to see what parallels you can identify. The breakdown of civilization today would seem to be another Holodomor in the making, except on steroids.

As the world goes to hell in a hand basket, you can keep up with the latest at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

