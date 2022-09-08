Embalmers find FOOTLONG clots in dead bodies of the fully vaccinated

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.The bodies keep on piling up, and many of them are loaded with clots that are sometimes more than a foot in length.

Embalmers all around the world have seen a sharp uptick in “fibrous” and “rubbery” clotting ever since Operation Warp Speed was launched. Fully vaccinated bodies are reportedly having to be dredged of these clots, which do not appear to be made from blood.

Citing the Health Ranger and his research into the subject, The Epoch Times ran a piece highlighting the phenomenon. (Related: Check out this video from Brighteon featuring embalmer Richard Hirschman to learn more about the “engineered biostructure” clots being found in fully vaccinated cadavers.)

“We have tested one of the clots from embalmer Richard Hirschman, via ICP-MS,” the Health Ranger told the Times. “We also tested side by side live human blood from an unvaccinated person.”

What sets these clots apart from blood clots is that they are mostly devoid of minerals such as iron, potassium and magnesium. Were these actual blood clots, then they would have high levels of these minerals.

What exactly are these mystery clots being found in fully vaccinated bodies?

We are told that some of the clots being pulled out of people’s bodies are even more than a foot long – in some cases running the entire length of a person’s leg.

That is a lot of clotting, and it is certainly no joking matter when considering the sheer number of people out there who are still alive and have these things growing inside of them.

“Prior to 2020, 2021, we probably would see somewhere between 5 to 10 percent of the bodies that we would embalm [having] blood clots,” Hirschman also told the Times, explaining that now upwards of 70 percent of dead bodies are clotted.

“We are familiar with what blood clots are and we’ve had to deal with them over time. For me to embalm a body without any clots, kind of like how it was in the day, prior to all of this stuff … It’s rare. The exception is to embalm a body without clots.”

The Health Ranger released a data chart comparing the mineral compositions of unvaccinated blood and the clot material. In every category except for sodium, carbon and phosphorus, the clot material was deficient in minerals.

“Notice that the key elemental markers of human blood such as iron are missing in the clot (which is just at 4.4 percent of blood),” the Health Ranger told the Times – you can see the chart at the Times website.

“Similar story with magnesium, potassium, and zinc. These are clear markers for human blood. Live human blood will always have high iron, or the person would be dead. These clots have almost no iron, nor magnesium, etc.”

Wade Hamilton, a cardiologist versed in clots, told the Times that the lack of magnesium, potassium, and iron in the clot samples suggests that “they are not the usual post-mortem clots.”

“In fact, there was no blood flow in these vessels,” he added. “These structures raise but do not totally answer some interesting questions.”

“The combination of the low electrolytes and the novel very strong string-like structures suggests that these areas where the string-like structures are seen in the blood vessels did not receive circulation. They are not ‘normal’ post-mortem findings according to experienced embalmers bent on obtaining total body vascular access from one site, which because of the unusual ‘clots,’ they were unable to do.”

Hamilton went on to suggest that the structures could be at least partially composed of spike proteins that unfolded and formed “a different configuration.”

More stories like this one can be found at VaccineDamage.news.

 Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

NaturalNews.com

Rumble.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.