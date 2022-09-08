Embalmers find FOOTLONG clots in dead bodies of the fully vaccinated

The bodies keep on piling up, and many of them are loaded with clots that are sometimes more than a foot in length.

Embalmers all around the world have seen a sharp uptick in “fibrous” and “rubbery” clotting ever since Operation Warp Speed was launched. Fully vaccinated bodies are reportedly having to be dredged of these clots, which do not appear to be made from blood.

Citing the Health Ranger and his research into the subject, The Epoch Times ran a piece highlighting the phenomenon. (Related: Check out this video from Brighteon featuring embalmer Richard Hirschman to learn more about the “engineered biostructure” clots being found in fully vaccinated cadavers.)

“We have tested one of the clots from embalmer Richard Hirschman, via ICP-MS,” the Health Ranger told the Times. “We also tested side by side live human blood from an unvaccinated person.”

What sets these clots apart from blood clots is that they are mostly devoid of minerals such as iron, potassium and magnesium. Were these actual blood clots, then they would have high levels of these minerals.

What exactly are these mystery clots being found in fully vaccinated bodies?

We are told that some of the clots being pulled out of people’s bodies are even more than a foot long – in some cases running the entire length of a person’s leg.

That is a lot of clotting, and it is certainly no joking matter when considering the sheer number of people out there who are still alive and have these things growing inside of them.

“Prior to 2020, 2021, we probably would see somewhere between 5 to 10 percent of the bodies that we would embalm [having] blood clots,” Hirschman also told the Times, explaining that now upwards of 70 percent of dead bodies are clotted.

“We are familiar with what blood clots are and we’ve had to deal with them over time. For me to embalm a body without any clots, kind of like how it was in the day, prior to all of this stuff … It’s rare. The exception is to embalm a body without clots.”

The Health Ranger released a data chart comparing the mineral compositions of unvaccinated blood and the clot material. In every category except for sodium, carbon and phosphorus, the clot material was deficient in minerals.

“Notice that the key elemental markers of human blood such as iron are missing in the clot (which is just at 4.4 percent of blood),” the Health Ranger told the Times – you can see the chart at the Times website.

“Similar story with magnesium, potassium, and zinc. These are clear markers for human blood. Live human blood will always have high iron, or the person would be dead. These clots have almost no iron, nor magnesium, etc.”

Wade Hamilton, a cardiologist versed in clots, told the Times that the lack of magnesium, potassium, and iron in the clot samples suggests that “they are not the usual post-mortem clots.”

“In fact, there was no blood flow in these vessels,” he added. “These structures raise but do not totally answer some interesting questions.”

“The combination of the low electrolytes and the novel very strong string-like structures suggests that these areas where the string-like structures are seen in the blood vessels did not receive circulation. They are not ‘normal’ post-mortem findings according to experienced embalmers bent on obtaining total body vascular access from one site, which because of the unusual ‘clots,’ they were unable to do.”

Hamilton went on to suggest that the structures could be at least partially composed of spike proteins that unfolded and formed “a different configuration.”

More stories like this one can be found at VaccineDamage.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

NaturalNews.com

Rumble.com

Related Posts