Father accuses Bill Gates of killing daughter with Covishield covid “vaccine” from Serum Institute of India

A man from India whose daughter died after getting "vaccinated" with Covishield, a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection that is not available in North America, is demanding a payout from billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, one of the ghouls behind the shot's creation.

The Bombay High Court has reportedly asked Gates and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the Gates partner institution that manufactured the injection, to provide a response to the man’s accusation before it decides how to rule on the matter. (Related: Remember when SII sued another vaccine-injured Indian man for going public about his covid jab injuries?)

Dilip Lunwat, the petitioner, says his daughter Snehal, a medical student, took the Covishield shot under duress. Since she was considered to be a health worker, Snehal, also a senior lecturer at a dental college and hospital, was forced to take the injection in order to continue working.

Just days after she got shot, Snehal developed a severe headache and started vomiting. She was rushed to the hospital and discovered to have bleeding in her brain. Not long after that, she died from complications caused by the shot.

Bill Gates responsible for accelerating process of manufacturing and delivering Covishield in India

Dilip’s petition cites an official government adverse event report highlighting his daughter’s post-injection death and the details surrounding it. He aims to hold accountable both SII and Gates, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for his daughter’s untimely death.

The Gates Foundation, we now know, played a pivotal role in accelerating the production and distribution of Covishield. Some 100 million doses were made and released at warp speed, all at the direction of Gates and his partners.

Dilip also wants the appropriate government agencies involved with approving and releasing Covishield in India to give a full account for what has transpired. Dilip says he wants justice for his daughter, and to fight for “many more people who are likely to be murdered” under similar circumstances. A hearing has been scheduled to deal with the matter on November 17.

Similar efforts are afoot in the United States to hold Big Pharma and the government responsible for pushing similarly deadly mRNA (messenger RNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna on the masses, including domestic health workers in similar roles as Snehal.

And let us not forget the corporate-controlled media, which also played a role in facilitating the unleashing of these deadly drugs. Every talking-head who pushed the injections must also be held accountable as well.

“Gates and his gang of ‘vaccination’ thugs have probably covertly tested this garbage on tens of thousands of third world victims,” wrote a commenter about the crimes against humanity that occurred even before covid injections were officially released.

“My guess is the shots are doing exactly what they were designed to do, which has absolutely nothing to do with preventing any disease – unless the disease is humans.”

“This whole three-ring circus was a planned faux hoax from the very beginning,” added another about how none of the plandemic fallout is an accident. “You saw it from the start with the camera crews and tents, porta-potties, FEMA operations, etc. – it’s all contrived.”

“This vax is worse than execution,” this same person added. “The hydro-gel changes your whole DNA, stripping you of your humanity before eventually killing you. God will not recognize your new foreign DNA.”

Another chimed in that as far as Big Pharma is concerned, there was lots and lots of money to be made from Operation Warp Speed – people’s lives be damned.

Chinese Virus injections are a death sentence for many. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

HindustanTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

