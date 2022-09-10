Switzerland threatens residents who heat their homes this winter with jail time

For the first time ever, Switzerland is imposing nationwide restrictions on energy use amid the crisis in Ukraine. Violators, we are told, face fines and even prison time, depending on the type of offense.

In late August, Swiss authorities announced that due to Western sanctions against Russia that prompted the latter to shut off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the Swiss people will not be allowed to heat their homes past 19 degrees Celsius, or 66.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

Swiss economic department spokesman Markus Sporndli told the Blick newspaper this week that gas supplies are dwindling, which means restrictions are necessary to avoid a total energy loss come winter.

“Violations of the country’s law on supplies always constitute offenses or even crimes and should be prosecuted by cantons by default,” Sporndli is quoted as saying, explaining that intentional violators of the new rule face up to three years of prison time.

This writer is no expert on the subject, but it would seem as though heating a prison might be more energy intensive than heating a single-family home or flat – especially if prison space has to be expanded to accommodate all the new offenders who will be ripped out of their homes and sent to the climate gulag.

If a Swiss person accidentally overheats his or her home, then prison time will be exchanged for a simple fine – because the government can always use more money.

Swiss residents prohibited from heating water beyond 140 degrees Fahrenheit

The Swiss government is also ordering citizens to stop using heaters and hot air tents inside their homes. All saunas and heated pools must also be turned off to fight Vladimir Putin.

Even making water for tea or coffee is now prohibited, as the Swiss government has set a heating limit for water of 60 degrees Celsius, or 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The boiling point of water is 212 degrees Fahrenheit, which means the Swiss people will not be allowed to cook rice, pasta, or anything else that requires water warmer than 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

How Switzerland plans to police all this remains unknown. Will it deploy roving teams of water spies to make sure every Swiss residence shuts off the burner the moment a pot of water hits 140 degrees Fahrenheit?

What little electricity ends up remaining available in Switzerland this winter once supplies taper off will be exorbitantly expensive anyway, preventing the poorest citizens from staying alive.

For this reason, Werner Luginbuehl, head of the Swiss electricity commission ElCom, urged citizens back in August to stock up now on candles and firewood in anticipation of possible power outages come winter.

“Sounds a lot more like the Swiss citizenry needs to be putting its clueless, corrupt, and vassalized leaders into jail this winter,” wrote a commenter at Sputnik News about the situation.

Another over at Natural News wrote that this is all an expected outcome for godless nations like Switzerland that “breed depravity, arrogance, and death.”

“Canada and Australia are fading quickly, and with the United States declining morally, the future looks bleak for the wicked,” this person added.

Another emphasized that none of this would be happening if the European Union (EU) would stop supporting Ukraine, where a “Nazi remnant” has been “pushing Putin for over eight years until enough was enough.”

“So Putin is bad and a tyrant because he won’t supply the enemy sympathizers,” this person added. “The current U.S. administration has from day one cut off U.S. supplies of energy, and yet no one sees that as an act of war on us! Wake up already!”

Europe is committing economic suicide with its sanctions against Russia. To keep up with the latest, visit Collapse.news.

