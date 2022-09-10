Study confirms COVID-19 vaccines SHED and SPREAD via aerosols

A new study from the University of Colorado (CU) once again confirms that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are shedding and transmitting their so-called antibodies even to other people who chose to not get vaccinated via aerosols.

The study, titled “Evidence for Aerosol Transfer of SARS-CoV2-specific Humoral Immunity,” was published on May 1 by seven scientists from CU Anschutz Medical Campus.

“The data we show provides evidence for a new mechanism by which herd immunity may be manifested: The aerosol transfer of antibodies between immune and non-immune hosts,” read a part of the study’s abstract. (Related: COVID-19 vaccine shedding can harm the unvaccinated and cause serious health problems like fist-sized blood clots.)

The researchers obtained nasal swabs from unvaccinated children living in households with parents or other family members with varying degrees of COVID-19 immunity, including those who are vaccinated and those who have natural immunity from COVID-19 following an infection.

An analysis of these nasal swabs has found that children in households with vaccinated family members had “readily detectable SARS-CoV-2-specific” immunoglobulin G (IgG), one of the most abundant antibody types found in humans. Only children in unvaccinated households did not have sufficient levels of SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG in their systems.

Pfizer-backed study provides more proof of vaccine shedding

Another study from Japan, performed on behalf of Pfizer itself, further provides proof that COVID-19 vaccine shedding is possible.

The animal study observed the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Wistar rats over a period of 48 hours. This research found that the Pfizer vaccine accumulates in the organs of the rats over time, with the highest concentration noted in the liver. But it also accumulates in the salivary glands, the ovaries and even the skin.

It is not known if the vaccine’s properties continue to accumulate after 48 hours due to the limitations of the study – limitations likely imposed upon the researchers by Pfizer itself.

This study confirms that, for a minimum of 48 hours after a vaccinated person gets injected, unvaccinated individuals are at serious risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 vaccine’s chemicals, especially if they are in close proximity with the vaccinated person and spend enough time to breathe the same air or for there to be skin-to-skin contact.

These results, coupled with the study conducted by the CU researchers and dozens of other studies, are enough to provide proof of vaccine shedding.

Pfizer has already admitted that unborn individuals can be exposed to vaccine “antibodies” if their mothers become environmentally exposed to the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy.

A leaked Pfizer document confirmed that the Big Pharma company knows that environmental exposure during pregnancy can occur if the mother reports her pregnancy after having been exposed to the vaccine by inhalation or skin-to-skin contact.

“It would appear there was never any need to waste an extortionate amount of taxpayers’ money on propaganda to coerce the public into getting the COVID-19 injections because the taxpayer never had a choice in the matter,” wrote Mac Slavo of SHTF Plan. “All they had to do was breathe. The choice was already taken away.”

Learn more about the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines at Vaccines.news.

Watch this clip from InfoWars with Pfizer admitting that COVID-19 vaccine shedding is real.

https://rumble.com/v1jfss5-pfizer-admitting-that-covid-19-vaccine-shedding-is-real.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Pfizer admitting that COVID-19 vaccine shedding is real.

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

Arsenio Toledo



Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

