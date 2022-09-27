INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CRISIS: Over 400 doctors and scientists in India declare COVID vaccine programs must end

Over 400 doctors, scientists and health officials from India were represented at a September 10, 2022 press conference that DENOUNCED the covid-19 vaccine program. These scientists and medical professionals have declared an "international medical crisis" because the covid-19 vaccines have failed and are associated with excess mortality that is not being properly investigated by health authorities on a global scale.

The formal declaration states: “We are currently witnessing an excess in mortality in those countries where the majority of the population has received the so-called ‘COVID-19 vaccines.’ To date, this excess mortality has neither been sufficiently investigated nor studied by national and international health institutions.”

Excess mortality in heavily vaccinated populations calls for international investigation

The 400+ medical professionals demand an investigation into every vaccine-related death that occurred in previously healthy individuals. They also warn of a “high incidence of miscarriages and perinatal deaths which have not been investigated.

The term “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” has been used to describe the excess mortality in young and middle-aged adults. Myocarditis has been normalized over the past year, as previously healthy children and adults fall prey to this toxic science. As the coverup continues, morticians are finding long fibrous clots inside the bodies of deceased, vaccinated individuals. Moreover, pharmacovigilance systems around the world have recorded the greatest number of adverse events, hospitalizations, permanent disabilities, and deaths in the history of all vaccines.

The UK’s Yellow Card System, the Australian Adverse Event Monitoring System, the European EudraVigilance System, the CDC’s VAERS system and the WHO’s VigiAccess Database are all exploding with adverse events from the COVID vaccine. Together, these medical reports include 11 million serious adverse events and 70,000 deaths associated with the COVID vaccines. According to the medical review, these numbers may only represent about 1 to 10 percent of the total amount of injuries and deaths following the COVID jabs.

Over 400 doctors and scientists call for end to COVID vaccine programs and investigations into deaths

The declaration calls on the aforementioned drug regulatory agencies to heed the following:

  1. All national inoculation campaigns with products known as ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ should be vanquished.
  2. Investigations and autopsies should be conducted for all sudden deaths of people who were healthy previous to the inoculation.
  3. For every person inoculated with the products known as ‘COVID-19 vaccines,’ implement early detection programs for cardiovascular events which could lead to sudden deaths. Also screen using D-dimer and Troponin, and detect for serious tumors early on.
  4. Implement research and training programs for victims who suffered adverse events after receiving the so-called ‘COVID-19 vaccine.’
  5. Do a complete compositional analysis of vials of Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, Janssen, Sinovac, Sputnik V and any other product known as ‘COVID-19 vaccines,’ using independent research groups that have no affiliation to the pharmaceutical companies, nor any conflict of interest.
  6. Conduct studies investigating interactions between the different components of the so-called ‘COVID-19 vaccines’ and study their molecular, cellular and biological effects.
  7. Implement psychological assistance and compensation programs for any person that has developed a disease or disability as a consequence of the so-called ‘COVID-19 vaccines.’
  8. Promote psychological help and compensation programs for the family members of any person who was killed after being inoculated with the product known as ‘COVID-19 vaccines.’

The group is calling for more healthcare professionals and individuals to sign the medical crisis declaration to end this deadly experiment once and for all.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Digital.AHRQ.gov [PDF]

MedicalCrisisDeclaration.com

Published by dreddymd

