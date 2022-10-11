Thomas Renz sues EcoHealth Alliance for covid cover-up

Attorney Thomas Renz has filed a lawsuit against Peter Daszak and his EcoHealth Alliance group for allegedly engaging in a massive Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic cover-up.

Renz, who has been quite active in pursuing justice against those who perpetrated the multi-year abomination known as “covid,” says that Daszak and others from EcoHealth, as well as the infamous Ralph Baric from the University of North Carolina, are all directly responsible for the millions of injuries and deaths that have been linked to the Chinese Virus.

SARS-CoV-2 did not, Renz says, originate in bat soup from a Wuhan, China, wet market. It was conjured up in a bioweapons laboratory in Wuhan where it eventually “escaped” and infected the world. (Related: Renz says everything about the scamdemic was based on fear and manipulation.)

A portion of the suit reads as follows:

“Despite a moratorium on dangerous Gain of Function research – whereby, for example, a virus is genetically altered to become more transmissible in humans – Defendants engaged in such research, which ultimately exposed the entire world to a manipulated, highly transmissible and deadly lab-made virus and global pandemic, directly and proximately causing Plaintiffs’ injuries.”

Those involved in the plandemic are going down

The suit further alleges that Daszak and Baric conspired to circumvent gain of function funding restrictions here in the United States by wiring money to Shi Zheng-Li, the infamous “bat lady” who worked at a bioweapons research facility in China, to perform it overseas.

The manipulated coronavirus that Shi and her colleagues are said to have helped create was ultimately weaponized and cast into the world, resulting in the deaths of the plaintiffs, the suit states.

Daszak and Baric also conspired, we now know, to cover up and withhold data from V-safe, the government’s smartphone app for tracking Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jab damage.

The reason they did this is because the V-safe data is highly incriminating, revealing that covid jab injuries and deaths are much more common than we were all led to believe.

“It shows that out of about 10 million vaccine recipients who used the V-safe app, 33% were impacted with injuries or other interruptions, and nearly 6.5 million health impacts were reported,” notes Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

“The CDC fought hard to prevent this information from being released to the public, proving that Walensky and others engaged in a criminal conspiracy cover-up to hide the truth about vaccine injuries from the public, resulting in potentially millions of additional deaths or injuries taking place that would have otherwise been averted if people knew the truth.”

As the curtain gets pulled back on this, the rats are scurrying – and there are a lot of rats. Many of them work at government agencies and top research universities where they disguise their nefarious deeds as “science.”

More people are waking up to all this every single day, which is why the rats are trying to keep a lid on internet free speech. They want every social media platform, website, news source and search engine to hide the truth at all costs because the truth is damning.

Renz’s lawsuit represents a major step towards justice. One by one, the dominoes are really starting to gain speed as the whole thing collapses – and the perpetrators are scared.

“Everything we’ve heard from the government is based on fear and manipulation, including all wars, depressions, etc.,” noted a Natural News reader about the criminality of the entire system.

“We’re living government-controlled lies as our reality.”

Another expressed disappointment that things are not happening fast enough to hold the evil ones accountable for their crimes against humanity.

You can track the movement on Renz’s case at Pandemic.news.

