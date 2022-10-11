Thomas Renz sues EcoHealth Alliance for covid cover-up

Attorney Thomas Renz has filed a lawsuit against Peter Daszak and his EcoHealth Alliance group for allegedly engaging in a massive Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic cover-up.
Renz, who has been quite active in pursuing justice against those who perpetrated the multi-year abomination known as “covid,” says that Daszak and others from EcoHealth, as well as the infamous Ralph Baric from the University of North Carolina, are all directly responsible for the millions of injuries and deaths that have been linked to the Chinese Virus.
SARS-CoV-2 did not, Renz says, originate in bat soup from a Wuhan, China, wet market. It was conjured up in a bioweapons laboratory in Wuhan where it eventually “escaped” and infected the world. (Related: Renz says everything about the scamdemic was based on fear and manipulation.)
A portion of the suit reads as follows:
“Despite a moratorium on dangerous Gain of Function research – whereby, for example, a virus is genetically altered to become more transmissible in humans – Defendants engaged in such research, which ultimately exposed the entire world to a manipulated, highly transmissible and deadly lab-made virus and global pandemic, directly and proximately causing Plaintiffs’ injuries.”
Those involved in the plandemic are going down
The suit further alleges that Daszak and Baric conspired to circumvent gain of function funding restrictions here in the United States by wiring money to Shi Zheng-Li, the infamous “bat lady” who worked at a bioweapons research facility in China, to perform it overseas.
The manipulated coronavirus that Shi and her colleagues are said to have helped create was ultimately weaponized and cast into the world, resulting in the deaths of the plaintiffs, the suit states.
Daszak and Baric also conspired, we now know, to cover up and withhold data from V-safe, the government’s smartphone app for tracking Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) jab damage.
The reason they did this is because the V-safe data is highly incriminating, revealing that covid jab injuries and deaths are much more common than we were all led to believe.
“It shows that out of about 10 million vaccine recipients who used the V-safe app, 33% were impacted with injuries or other interruptions, and nearly 6.5 million health impacts were reported,” notes Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.
“The CDC fought hard to prevent this information from being released to the public, proving that Walensky and others engaged in a criminal conspiracy cover-up to hide the truth about vaccine injuries from the public, resulting in potentially millions of additional deaths or injuries taking place that would have otherwise been averted if people knew the truth.”
As the curtain gets pulled back on this, the rats are scurrying – and there are a lot of rats. Many of them work at government agencies and top research universities where they disguise their nefarious deeds as “science.”
More people are waking up to all this every single day, which is why the rats are trying to keep a lid on internet free speech. They want every social media platform, website, news source and search engine to hide the truth at all costs because the truth is damning.
Renz’s lawsuit represents a major step towards justice. One by one, the dominoes are really starting to gain speed as the whole thing collapses – and the perpetrators are scared.
“Everything we’ve heard from the government is based on fear and manipulation, including all wars, depressions, etc.,” noted a Natural News reader about the criminality of the entire system.
“We’re living government-controlled lies as our reality.”
Another expressed disappointment that things are not happening fast enough to hold the evil ones accountable for their crimes against humanity.
You can track the movement on Renz’s case at Pandemic.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
Renz-Law.com
DrEddyMD.com
Rumble.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd