CNN scrambling to cover for Covid-vaccine-induced deaths across America, now blaming alcohol abuse for 1 out of every 5 deaths in demographic age group of 20 to 49

First it was cold showers and referee whistles that were suddenly killing healthy athletes and military members, and now it’s alcohol abuse as the cover story for the tsunami of SADS, also known as sudden adult death syndrome, due to the Covid clot shot effect.

A “global study” has revealed that it’s whiskey, wine and beer that’s killing off young adults in mass numbers, all of the sudden over the past two years, since the evil forced-vaccination campaign began for the worldwide scamdemic.

It must have been all that drinking during the lockdowns that started the death-by-alcohol wave. It’s all about age, specific regions and populations, the purported study claims. Published in the journal Lancet, the risk of dying from alcohol is at HIGHEST risk for adults under 40 years of age. Wait, what? Are we talking about crazy college parties where they compete to see what ‘frat’ boys and their sorority girlfriends can do the most shots?

According to the study, 1.34 billion people are in danger of overdosing from alcohol, and most of those people are males between ages of 15 and 39. How much alcohol is considered over the top by this study? One small glass of red wine, one 12-ounce can of beer, or 1 shot of spirits. Really? It leads to cardiovascular disease, the study says, which still provides no explanation for all the young adults dropping dead the past two years from myocarditis, pericarditis, heart attacks and strokes. Vaccines anyone?

Another cherry-picked study inflated and skewed to look like anything but vaccines causing the massive wave of heart problems and heart attacks among young adults

Yes, alcohol is toxic for the human body, taxing the cleansing organs over time, especially for alcoholics. During lockdowns for the pandemic, some people chose to drink more to deal with the stress and lack of entertainment, but it’s highly unlikely this is the cause of a whole wave of fatal heart attacks among young adults between the ages of 20 and 49. Yet, that’s now what CNN, the Counterfeit News Network, wants everyone to believe.

CNN is desperately trying to link an NIAA (National Institute on Alcohol Abuse) study to the genocide induced by the Fauci Flu shots, that cause strange rubbery vascular clots, myocarditis and pericarditis, even in healthy young adult males ages 20 to 49. No, they’re not all ‘binge’ drinkers who gulp several shots of whiskey every hour all day until their heart stops. No, it’s not women who suffer brain damage and heart disease from having a glass of wine each day to cope with all the unnecessary Covid mandates like wearing a mask and having to home school their children.

CNN is running cover for the vaccine industrial complex, as usual, because too many Americans are realizing that all the healthy people suffering from heart problems over the last two years has very little to do with having an extra adult beverage here and there, and everything to do with the Wuhan “gain of function” clot shot effect.

In fact, nearly all alcohol-related deaths are the result of LONG-TERM adverse health consequences, like chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, that account for over 50,000 deaths per year in the USA. That means they were drinking too much alcohol over time. Plus, drunk driving accidents kill over 10,000 people in this country every year, including the driver, so add that statistic into the mix.

If CNN wants to continue to distort and misrepresent studies to cover for the vaccine-induced injuries and deaths we’re witnessing from the deadly Fauci Flu jabs, they can go right ahead and continue. They’ll just lose more viewers and more ratings as the truth keeps being uncovered.

Bookmark Censored news to your favorite websites for truth news that's being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

CNN.com

DrEddyMD.com

