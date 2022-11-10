U.S. patent describes “toxic mosquito aerial” chemtrails program to spread chemical and biological weapons for killing people

In 2014, a patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that outlines the future – which is now the present – of chemical and biological warfare.

Entitled “Toxic mosquito aerial release system,” the patent, which was issued as US8967029B1, outlines a system of spraying for biological, chemical, or other materials using “unmanned aerial vehicle[s] operable by remote control.”

“It carries a container holding a central processing unit and a mosquito breeding bin, which is a self-contained volume housing mosquitoes and a mosquito food having a toxin suitable to be transmitted by mosquito bite after the mosquito consumes the mosquito food,” the abstract further states.

“A release tube is connected to the mosquito breeding bin and sized to release mosquitoes from the mosquito breeding bin. A valve is connected to the release tube and is operable by remote control so that when opened, the mosquitoes have an open pathway out of the container through the release tube.”

If you read our piece from last week about the UFO-like drones that the Russian military recently spotted over Kherson and other parts of Ukraine, then you are already familiar with the technology. It would appear as though it is already in use after having been patented about eight years ago.

Based on the rest of what is outlined in the patent, the goal of the technology is to use unmanned drones to spray enemy soldiers with chemical and biological weapons as a means of warfare attack. The United States and NATO are apparently in the process of doing just that in Ukraine.

“Throughout military history, the health of one’s troops has always been an important determining factor,” the patent ominously reads. “Soldiers on the ground can only properly function if they are not ill, sick, or dying from a deadly virus or pathogen.”

“A soldier, whose immune system is trying to fight a bug or pathogen, will have no energy or ability to fight other soldiers. Sickness can be a very valuable military tool that can be more devastating than the most up-to-date military guns and equipment.”

Seeing as how making enemy troops sick “is an important military objective,” the patent goes on to reveal, “one must then look at what means are available to get the pathogens, germs, and viruses to the enemy.”

Is the globalist deep state planning to mass-depopulate the world using GMO mosquitos?

You might recall that billionaire eugenicist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates concocted plans years ago for genetically modified (GMO) mosquitos that would fly around poisoning people with “vaccines” while sucking their blood – a concept similar to that of the patent.

Tiny robotic devices that look and behave like mosquitos, we are told, can be deployed in large numbers on the battlefield – this includes the general public since the globalists see as all as dispensable cattle and enemies of the state – to poison and kill various targets.

“Even with all of the sophisticated computer chips and microprocessors, all of these high-tech devices cannot come close to the miraculous technology of nature,” the patent explains about how chemical- and biological weapons-equipped mosquitos can help accomplish the deep state’s genocidal goals.

“Nature has a very highly technical device that can not only carry a sickness agent to the area where the enemy may be located, but these devices can seek out and find the enemy even if they are behind fortifications and are in hiding.”

The patent further explains that these mosquito-infested unmanned aerial drones can be specifically programmed to go seek out an enemy for contamination “with absolutely no warning,” referring to mosquitos as an “ultra high-tech device of nature.”

“If only there was a way for military planners to harvest and use the power of the mosquito, they could easily sicken and kill large masses of enemy troops without even a single shot being fired,” it adds.

After discussing their use on the battlefield to commit what amounts to mass genocide, the patent goes on to also suggest that these GMO mosquitos can also be used in “medicine” to mass-vaccinate the public – including, presumably, “anti-vaxxers” who would otherwise be unwilling to roll up their sleeves voluntarily.

Since mosquitos seek out their targets and attack without notice or consent, they are the perfect delivery vehicle, the patent explains, for pharmaceutical drugs and whatever else the powers that be want to inject into their human cattle herds.

According to documentation, the patent application for this technology was filed by TMARS Associates Trustee for Toxic mosquito aerial release system CRT Trust. Its inventor is listed as S. Mill Calvert.

“In connecting the dots, we find that outlawing of germ warfare research in the USA only caused this to be outsourced to other nations,” wrote a commenter at Natural News. “Ukraine alone had over 30 biolabs funded by the USA before the Russian invasion.”

More related news coverage about the deep state’s advanced weaponry can be found at WeaponsTechnology.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Patents.Google.com

DrEddyMD.com



