Healthy teen dies in her sleep after getting COVID-19 booster shot

A healthy 18-year-old girl from Texas went to sleep on the day she took her Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. The next day her mother went to wake her up and discovered she had already passed away.

According to the teen’s mother Renee, Kayla Rose Lumpkins, who has just started college at the University of Texas, went to bed happy on September 8. “I found her dead in her bed the next morning. She had been sleeping in the same position she always did,” the grieving mother wrote in a social media group. “I am in complete shock. She was not sick. She acted like her normal self.”

Renee’s mother just died in December 2021 and she’s still trying to heal from that. “But an 18-year-old? I feel like my life is over,” she lamented and pointed out that her daughter was physically healthy until she received her booster shot.

“She had two [vaccines]. Then she had a third one for good measure. I’m telling you all, she was healthy. With her crazy schedule – choir, theater, drill team, morning practices, rehearsals, football game halftime performances, plays, concerts, excelling in her honor dual credit classes and everything else she did, there was no way she was sick. If she was, she wouldn’t have been able to do that,” she said.

An autopsy was done and it would take up to 90 days for the results to come out. “We are waiting to find out something. We’re halfway there,” the mother added.

Gateway Pundit reported that the mother said in a now-deleted post that she believed her daughter passed away because of the experimental mRNA vaccine. “I posted yesterday about how my absolutely healthy and athletic daughter went to sleep on September 8th and never woke up,” she wrote.

“I still have to wait until the last two tests come back. If I start with accusations now, I would instantly be asked what did the coroner find. But deep down, I know what happened. My daughter will NOT die in vain. I will make this tragedy my purpose in life to spread every bit of knowledge I possibly can to wake people up. Kayla would want me to try to save as many lives as possible.”

The mother later posted an update saying she still does not have the results from the two tests the coroner requested, but said she is sure the mRNA shot is the culprit.

“I am 999999999999 percent certain that the [vaccine] did this. I have to make sure everything else is crossed off. The process of elimination will pretty much decide what happens. If nothing is found, then I’m calling it. It’s the only thing that makes sense,” she wrote.

Federal government tried to bribe parent of teen who died five days after getting vaccinated

A few days after the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for teenagers, Ernest Ramirez’s 16-year-old son Ernesto, Jr. took it. Five days after taking the shot, Ernesto Jr. died suddenly, with his heart becoming twice the size expected for his age.

According to Ramirez, the federal government is trying to bribe him to change the cause of death on the boy’s death certificate. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is willing to pay him tens of thousands of dollars if he agreed to change his son’s cause of death from heart inflammation to COVID-19. He did not take FEMA’s offer.

“It’s not about the money. It’s about honesty and helping others avoid what happened to my son,” he said. (Related: Deep state deception: FEMA bribed father to falsify death certificate in latest covid vaccine cover-up.)

Ramirez also spoke at a press conference held in November 2021 that Senator Ron Johnson organized to involve an expert panel on federal vaccine mandates. This was a follow-up to his previous press conference in June 2021, which received almost no media attention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been aware of the increased risk for myocarditis in teens, but information regarding this has not been disseminated properly to parents and families up to this date.

VaccineDeaths.com has more stories about sudden deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the below video that talks about the Biden administration pushing for a yearly round of boosters.

https://rumble.com/v1t1mko-biden-administration-pushing-for-a-yearly-round-of-boosters.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Biden administration pushing for a yearly round of boosters

This video is from the HighWire with Del Bigtreechannel on Brighteon.com.

Belle Carter

