Nearly 8,000 non-COVID excess deaths in UK traced to COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that there were 1,540 excess deaths in England and Wales in the week ending June 24.

The ONS data showed that the figure is 16.6 percent higher than the five-year average. Of these deaths, 285 were registered with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and 166 had COVID as the underlying cause. That left 1,374 cases from a different underlying cause.

Will Jones of the Daily Sceptic said: “It is doubly concerning as following the 138,000 excess deaths since March 2020, a reduced number of deaths would now be expected due to the mortality displacement of people dying earlier than they ordinarily would.”

This is a total of 7,840 non-COVID excess deaths since April 29, the start of the recent spike. Many of the deaths occurred at home, which launched urgent investigations into why thousands more people are dying than would be expected despite COVID death numbers staying low. (Related: Noted financial analyst says while COVID pandemic wanes, excess mortality persists, likely due to vaccines.)

Analysts note that the current surge of deaths that are not due to COVID started when the boosters for 75 years old and above population were rolled out, which is March 21.

The website, which is the successor to Lockdown Sceptics, also provided charts showing the excess death registration and vaccine doses during the spring booster rollout in England and Wales. The said data showed an evident correlation between the shots given and non-COVID death occurrences.

Non-COVID mortality increased at the start of February but had an acceleration around the time of the booster rollout. The leap in deaths by occurrence in the week ending June 17 is particularly noticeable.

Also, around 75 percent of the non-COVID excess deaths registered for the week ending April 29 have been in the over-75s. This indicates that around 25 percent of the deaths were under the age of 75, despite the fact the said age group did not participate in the spring booster campaign.

Shouldn’t excess deaths be going down?

Michael Simmons, a journalist at the Spectator, wrote about the mystery behind the surge in deaths at home. According to the article, the largest killer in the U.K. this year has been Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, followed by heart disease.

Additionally, COVID distorts the figures as many deaths with the virus listed as the main cause occurred where other diseases contribute.

He cited a paper published in the BMJ, a weekly peer-reviewed medical trade journal, saying that the rise in at-home deaths may be linked to the COVID vaccine.

Doshi and his team found that the vaccines were associated with excess non-COVID serious adverse events of around one in every 800 vaccinated people. Since 47.5 million people in the two U.K. countries have been vaccinated with at least one dose, around 60,000 are expected to have severe adverse reactions.

Other studies from all over the world also coincide with Doshi’s findings. According to the survey conducted by the Israeli government, about 0.3 percent of vaccinated people reported being hospitalized as a result of their COVID vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also conducted a study that found that 0.9 percent of jabbed people were seeking medical care post-vaccination. Furthermore, a German research found that 0.8 percent of vaccinated people have struggled with serious side effects.

Visit VaccineDeaths.com for more articles about COVID-19 vaccines causing injuries that could lead to death.

Watch the below video that talks about the unprecedented spike in non-COVID deaths for people aged 18-64.

https://rumble.com/v1c2vwd-unprecedented-spike-in-non-covid-deaths-for-people-aged-18-64.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Unprecedented spike in non-COVID deaths for people aged 18-64

This video is from the Gezond Verstand (Common Sense) channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

WHAT’S KILLING THEM? In the past 18 months, England and Wales report 65,000 excess deaths NOT related to coronavirus infections.

High excess death cases worldwide linked to COVID vaccines.

Death claims up $6 BILLION: Fifth-largest life insurance company paid out for 163% more working-age deaths in 2021 after covid “vaccines” were unleashed.

Belle Carter

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

ONS.gov.uk

Telegraph.co.uk

DailySceptic.org

Spectator.co.uk

Papers.SSRN.com

Jackanapes.substack.com

Rumble.com

Related Posts