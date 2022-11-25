Americans consume half the global supply of diabetes drugs

It is no secret that the United States is an exceptionally fat country – one of the fattest in the world, in fact. It thus makes sense that nearly half of all global revenue from the sale of insulin and other diabetes pharmaceutical drugs is generated right here in America.

Even though the U.S. represents only about 4.25 percent of the global population, its citizens consume half of the world’s supply of diabetes drugs, based on revenue numbers for Big Pharma.

Much of this can be attributed to America’s toxic food supply, which is laden with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) as well as a laundry list of chemical pesticide and herbicide residues.

Americans are also charged an arm and a leg for diabetes drugs, which have become even more expensive over the past several years due to runaway inflation caused by financial terrorism in the form of market manipulation and both fiat and cryptocurrency Ponzi schemes.

At some point in 2021, according to data compiled by Statista, roughly 1.3 million people in the U.S. with diabetes had to skip, delay, or reduce their insulin intake because the class of drugs has simply become too expensive for the average person to afford. (Related: Diabetes drugs cause heart attacks and other deadly side effects.)

Why is America being gouged with diabetes drug prices while other countries are not?

Fake president Joe Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act to cap the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for seniors, beginning in January. Everyone else, though, including those who are uninsured or have private health insurance, will have to continue paying sky-high prices for insulin.

U.S. annual spending on diabetes drugs like insulin is nearly four times that of the second-highest diabetes drug-addicted country, communist China. The U.S. spends $27.1 billion annually on diabetes drugs while communist China spends just $7 billion, despite having a much higher population than the U.S.

For whatever reason, the U.S. is price-gouged on diabetes drugs while the rest of the world pays just a fraction for them. This is according to 2020 data compiled by the RAND Corporation.

Hilariously, someone recently tweeted using a fake-but-verified Twitter account supposedly belonging to drug giant Eli Lilly that the company’s insulin drugs are “free now.” The very next day, the company’s stock plunged by more than four percent, wiping out billions in market capitalization.

“Because we’re fat, disgusting pigs,” wrote a commenter about why the U.S. is addicted to expensive diabetes drugs. “At least we’re number-one in something.”

“We also eat genetically engineered corn and soy and animals fed with the same,” responded another. “Go to Africa or parts of Asia. People are still people … well, the unvaxxed ones, anyway. The vaxxed ones will be dead soon anyway so who cares?”

“Lose enough pounds and, in most cases, diabetes is no longer a problem,” wrote another, noting that high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is a diabetes-causing poison found in most processed foods in America.

“The U.S. food supply, including the producers, manufacturers, and processors, are the worst in the world,” explained another.

“They are the cause of this diabetes epidemic. Everything they produce is high in additives, high in sugar and HFCS, and high in chemical-laden garbage. They and their advertising have addicted a huge portion of the public to the crap they push.”

The corporate-controlled media is also to blame for not only pushing processed, diabetes-causing garbage on the masses, but also spreading new advertising campaigns promoting a message that “fat is cool, acceptable, and normal,” which is just grotesque in every sense of the word.

