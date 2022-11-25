Americans consume half the global supply of diabetes drugs

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.It is no secret that the United States is an exceptionally fat country – one of the fattest in the world, in fact. It thus makes sense that nearly half of all global revenue from the sale of insulin and other diabetes pharmaceutical drugs is generated right here in America.

Even though the U.S. represents only about 4.25 percent of the global population, its citizens consume half of the world’s supply of diabetes drugs, based on revenue numbers for Big Pharma.

Much of this can be attributed to America’s toxic food supply, which is laden with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) as well as a laundry list of chemical pesticide and herbicide residues.

Americans are also charged an arm and a leg for diabetes drugs, which have become even more expensive over the past several years due to runaway inflation caused by financial terrorism in the form of market manipulation and both fiat and cryptocurrency Ponzi schemes.

At some point in 2021, according to data compiled by Statista, roughly 1.3 million people in the U.S. with diabetes had to skip, delay, or reduce their insulin intake because the class of drugs has simply become too expensive for the average person to afford. (Related: Diabetes drugs cause heart attacks and other deadly side effects.)

Why is America being gouged with diabetes drug prices while other countries are not?

Fake president Joe Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act to cap the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for seniors, beginning in January. Everyone else, though, including those who are uninsured or have private health insurance, will have to continue paying sky-high prices for insulin.

U.S. annual spending on diabetes drugs like insulin is nearly four times that of the second-highest diabetes drug-addicted country, communist China. The U.S. spends $27.1 billion annually on diabetes drugs while communist China spends just $7 billion, despite having a much higher population than the U.S.

For whatever reason, the U.S. is price-gouged on diabetes drugs while the rest of the world pays just a fraction for them. This is according to 2020 data compiled by the RAND Corporation.

Hilariously, someone recently tweeted using a fake-but-verified Twitter account supposedly belonging to drug giant Eli Lilly that the company’s insulin drugs are “free now.” The very next day, the company’s stock plunged by more than four percent, wiping out billions in market capitalization.

“Because we’re fat, disgusting pigs,” wrote a commenter about why the U.S. is addicted to expensive diabetes drugs. “At least we’re number-one in something.”

“We also eat genetically engineered corn and soy and animals fed with the same,” responded another. “Go to Africa or parts of Asia. People are still people … well, the unvaxxed ones, anyway. The vaxxed ones will be dead soon anyway so who cares?”

“Lose enough pounds and, in most cases, diabetes is no longer a problem,” wrote another, noting that high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is a diabetes-causing poison found in most processed foods in America.

“The U.S. food supply, including the producers, manufacturers, and processors, are the worst in the world,” explained another.

“They are the cause of this diabetes epidemic. Everything they produce is high in additives, high in sugar and HFCS, and high in chemical-laden garbage. They and their advertising have addicted a huge portion of the public to the crap they push.”

The corporate-controlled media is also to blame for not only pushing processed, diabetes-causing garbage on the masses, but also spreading new advertising campaigns promoting a message that “fat is cool, acceptable, and normal,” which is just grotesque in every sense of the word.

Want to learn more about how to fight diabetes naturally? Check out BloodSugar.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

NaturalNews.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.