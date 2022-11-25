The CDC lied and children died: Now come the lawsuits

A watchdog group called Protect the Public’s Trust is urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) inspector general to investigate the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the misinformation it spread that cost thousands of children their lives during the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

Drs. Katherine Fleming-Dutra and Sara Oliver massively overstated the number of children who supposedly died from the Fauci Flu in order to push face masks and “vaccines,” which harmed and killed even more children, Protect the Public’s Trust claims.

Had the CDC told the truth all along, children never would have been locked down, deprived of schooling, and in some cases, forced to take an experimental injection to reprogram their DNA and flood their systems with nanoparticles and other poisons. (Related: Remember when a top CDC official was arrested on charges of child molestation and bestiality?)

The CDC’s scientific integrity guidelines claim that the agency holds as a core value releasing only information that is considered to be of the “highest quality and are scientifically sound, technically accurate, and useful to the intended audience.” Clearly this did not happen with the CDC’s handling of the Chinese Virus scam.

“Ideally, they would investigate the incident and what happened and determine whether or not certain officials within the CDC violated the agency’s scientific integrity policies,” says Michael Chamberlain, director of Protect the Public’s Trust. “We believe that they have.”

Though acknowledging receipt of the complaint, the inspector general’s office refused to provide any further comments. The same goes for the CDC and the HHS, neither of which responded to requests from The Epoch Times for answers.

Rochelle Walensky continued to cite debunked study after it was exposed as a fraud

We now know that Fleming-Dutra and Oliver both lied about the Wuhan Flu being the leading cause of death among children while presenting false data to the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, which ultimately voted to recommend that the CDC push Fauci Flu shots on children as young as six months old.

Slides from a presentation they submitted show citations for a non-peer-reviewed paper out of Great Britain that supposedly looked at death certificate data from the CDC. That study was later exposed as a fraud.

Within just a few days of the presentation, both Fleming-Dutra and Oliver were notified that they had spread misinformation. Neither one of them acknowledged that fact, nor did they issue any type of correction.

“The general sentiment [is] that ‘even 1 death from COVID that’s preventable is too many, regardless of how you count them,’” was Oliver’s defense in response to an email about the fraudulent study.

After all this, CDC head Rochelle Walensky continued to cite that same debunked study. To this very day, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) continues to cite it as well.

“I don’t understand why they don’t seem to know how to use their own resources,” says Kelley Krohnert, a citizen researcher who notified the now-debunked study’s authors about the error of their ways. “It’s very strange.”

Now, as you may know, the CDC is gearing up to push Fauci Flu shots as a prerequisite for children to attend school. The CDC’s apparent goal is to prevent non-jabbed children from getting an education in the United States.

“This agency is recommending the mRNA poison be injected in children to be able to go to school,” wrote a commenter about what is next on the globalists’ agenda for America’s children. “Some idiot governors are following their recommendation, including Gavin Newsom of California.”

The latest news about the corrupt CDC can be found at CDC.news.

