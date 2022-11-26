Vast majority of covid deaths now occurring in the fully jabbed … after Biden and the CDC fraudulently claimed vaccines stop transmission

We thought this day would never come, but the corporate-controlled media – specifically The Washington Post –now admits that the “vast majority of Americans dying from the coronavirus received at least the primary series of the vaccine.”

All this time, we have been told that the unvaccinated are responsible for covid deaths. Fake president Joe Biden infamously called it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” and yet now we know straight from the horse’s mouth that this was all a lie.

The latest data from August 2022 shows that 58 percent of what they are calling covid deaths occur in people who received at least one injection for the Fauci Flu. The more injections a person gets, the higher his or her likelihood of infection or death.

“Based on past figures and the current trends, we can reasonably estimate that the number of vaccinated / boosted COVID-19 deaths will only rise,” reports “Techno Fog” on The Reactionary Substack.

“In September 2021, the vaccinated accounted for 23% of COVID-19 deaths; in January / February 2022, the vaccinated were 42%.” (Related: Remember when the government of Alberta was caught deleting data showing that a bulk of “covid” deaths at any given time occur in the newly jabbed?)

FDA lied in claiming that covid jabs are >90% effective – effective at what?

That all of this is now being openly admitted is shocking, though not really when considering the fact that the criminals behind this mass genocide continue to walk and will more than likely never face any kind of punishment.

They know this, which is why they are allowing their controlled media sources to admit the truth. They are mocking the general public and saying: yes, we are murdering you, and no, there is nothing you can do about it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of course played a role in this as well, falsely claiming from the very beginning the Fauci Flu shots are 91 percent and 93 percent “effective,” referring to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA (messenger RNA) injections, respectively.

“At the time of the official approvals, both Pfizer and Moderna hadn’t submitted any type of long-term numbers on effectiveness,” Techno Fog reveals. “Their trials were polluted with the unblinding of participants and their safety studies are ‘ongoing.’”

“Now, we’re seeing efficacy numbers plummet within months of vaccination. The pandemic is of the vaccinated. The boosters? They’re to the benefit of the medical establishment and the pharmaceutical companies, as they mask the true problems with the two-shot vaccines.”

Despite being almost done with his multi-decade tenure siphoning American taxpayer money while holding the highest-paid seat in the federal government, Tony Fauci continues to this very day to push the shots, falsely claiming that the data “overwhelmingly show the effectiveness of vaccines.”

Again, what we want to know is: effective at what? If depopulation was the goal all along then sure — the jabs are very effective. Notice that Fauci has never once stated what, exactly, these shots are effective at doing.

There is an almost zero chance that Fauci or anyone else involved in perpetrating this global hoax will ever be held accountable, at least in the current age. Perhaps they will eventually face some kind of supernatural judgment seat as some religions believe.

“None of this is due to failure or incompetence,” pointed out a commenter about the scamdemic. “It is all intentional and by design.”

“This is Little Mengele’s parting death gift to us from him and his fellow Big Pharma murderers,” wrote another about Fauci’s outgoing statements about how covid shots are backed by “data.”

The latest news coverage about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

