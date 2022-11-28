With America already going through the 10 stages of genocide, doctors warn we’re about to see one of the biggest die-offs of all time

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.According to Genocide Watch, the 10 stages of genocide are the following.:

(Article by Stefan Stanford republished from AllNewsPipeline.com)

– 1 Classification 

– 2 Symbolization 

– 3 Discrimination 

– 4 Dehumanization

– 5 Organization

– 6 Polarization

– 7 Preparation

– 8 Persecution

– 9 Extermination 

– 10 Denial

As that website reports:

Genocide is a process that develops in ten stages that are predictable but not inexorableAt each stage, preventive measures can stop it (ANP: As we’ll see below, the 2nd Amendment and 10’s of millions of VERY WELL ARMED Americans IS a ‘preventive measure!’). The process is not linear. Stages occur simultaneouslyEach stage is itself a process. Their logic is similar to a nested Russian matryoshka doll. 

Classification is at the center. Without it the processes around it could not occur. As societies develop more and more genocidal processes, they get nearer to genocide. But all stages continue to operate throughout the process.

Also warning of the ‘classification process‘ that ALL cultures go through them, the ‘dividing‘ of people into the categories of ‘us‘ and ‘them,’ we see stage 1 of the ‘process‘ of genocide has long been going on here in America, with even Joe Biden himself taking part in the ‘demonization‘ of Conservatives and Independents and anyone who doesn’t go along with the left’s satanic agenda.

And as that Genocide Watch entry also warned, with the ‘classification’ of future ‘victims’ the KEY to ‘genocide,’ with all the other ‘processes‘ happening simultaneously, that would mean stages 7 through 10 are also already happening here in America under Joe Biden and the left: Preparation; Persecution; Extermination; and Denial. And with ‘denial‘ long heavily evident with ‘government‘ lying to the American people for decades and decades now, hence their mouthpieces, the MSM, having an absolutely horrid 34% trust record amongst the American people in 2022 according to Gallup.

And while most would say that America hasn’t quite yet gotten to the ‘out in the open and blatant stage’ of government sponsored and carried out mass murder like we’ve seen numerous times in the past, with a massive die-off like nothing we’ve seen in our lifetimes happening here and now due to the vax, and much more to come in the near future if medical experts are correct as heard in the videos at the bottom of this story, as we’ll see in the next section of this story below, according to Genocide Watch“During active genocide, only rapid and overwhelming armed intervention can stop genocide.” From that website.

All cultures have categories to distinguish people into “us and them” by ethnicity, race, religion, or nationality: German and Jew, Hutu and Tutsi. Bipolar societies that lack mixed categories, such as Rwanda and Burundi, are the most likely to have genocide. One of most important classifications in the current nation-state system is citizenship in a nationality.

And while today’s Democrats love to portray themselves as ‘for the people,’ as former US Congresswoman and US military Veteran Tulsi Gabbard recently warned, Joe Biden and Adolf Hitler share the same mindset, and that, ‘for the people of America,’ is a disaster in the making.

Yet the mere fact that Tulsi Gabbard just removed herself from the ‘party of insane,’ and is a US Veteran, is a good thing for America in that it leads us to ask, how many more people in the US military are awake and aware and using that fine ‘tool of discernment‘ to cut through the BS they are being sold? For the sake of all future generations of Americans, we hope there are many of them who are able to see the ‘enemies of America within‘ we were warned about long ago.

gun control

And as we’ll see here in this next portion of the 10 Stages of Genocide we’re looking at, stage 9 or ‘active extermination,’ once it begins in earnest, the only thing that can put a stop to it is ‘rapid and overwhelming armed intervention.’ The words of Genocide Watch, not ours. We absolutely pray it never comes to that. And with part of stage 9 also being the destruction of a group’s religion, we’d argue the globalists war upon Christianity happening now is exactly that. Once again, from that Genocide Watch story.

News Editors

Read more at: AllNewsPipeline.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.