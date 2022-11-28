Oregon caught lying in report about covid hospitalization rates among children – are they just making up numbers?

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recently hired the Rede Group to put together a report on the number of child hospitalizations across the state tied to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). It turns out the report was full of lies, and now the government of the Beaver State is said to be investigating what happened.

“We are working with the company that completed the report, Rede Group, to look into that data question,” said Jonathan Modie, a spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority, in an emailed statement to the independent media.

OHA apparently hired the Rede Group on a contract basis to produce the report, as outlined in a Senate bill that was passed last year. That bill states that the authority “shall study the state’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” including with the preparation of a report providing “a broad review of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The stated purpose of the report was to assess Oregon’s public health response to the scamdemic and look for areas that need improvement. In the process, though, the 725-page document was laced with multiple instances of misinformation, including the false claim that covid hospitalization rates among children in Oregon was as high as 47.4 percent.

A graph included in the report depicts hospitalization rates among all age groups and demographics as being well above 30 percent, with the 47.4 percent figure among children aged 12-17 being the highest. In reality, the true hospitalization rate was less than one percent.

“According to Oregon Health Authority (the pdf), the hospitalization rate in 2021 among children aged 0 to 9 was just 0.9 percent and the hospitalization rate among those aged 10 to 19 was 0.6 percent,” reports explain.

“A report issued in July (the pdf) looking at the first six months of 2021 had the percentages at 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.” (Related: Remember when Oregon was caught offering covid economic relief funds exclusively to non-white, black-owned businesses in violation of the 14th Amendment?)

Are OHA and the Rede Group completely incompetent, or did they knowingly lie about this data hoping nobody would notice?

It was actually an employee at Nike, which operates out of Oregon, who first alerted to the misinformation in the OHA report. Eric Happel says the graph especially “is so wrong that everyone in OHA should know it’s wrong,” adding that “this is just so incompetent it is beyond embarrassing.”

Happel also expressed displeasure with the fact that the OHA report fails to address how school closures in 2020 and 2021 damaged children’s health, in large part because the health officials who imposed them failed to “balance the potential benefit against the serious ramification.”

Tens of thousands of students were deprived of seeing their classmates and teachers, which ultimately created “social isolation,” he says. This resulted in many of them developing mental illnesses, which in some cases also led to physical illnesses that still plague them.

“Last years’ justification for all Oregon Health Authority’s closure mandates were based upon computer modeling predictions using modeling data from Great Britain … not Oregon,” one commenter wrote. “This was publicly announced by OHA.”

“Name the people who wrote the report,” added another. “Look at their political contributions and what their company received in funding from Big Pharma.”

This would hardly be the first time that covid misinformation was passed off as “science” by government officials, by the way. Many other states, local municipalities, media outlets, and more were caught lying or majorly exaggerating covid data to push a pro-lockdown, pro-mask, and ultimately pro-“vaccine” agenda.

How is it possible that covid is still not over in some areas of the country and world? To learn more about what is going on, visit Plague.info.

