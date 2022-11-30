“Science” group spent $40 million censoring free speech on social media

As millions of Americans are struggling just to make ends meet, the National Science Foundation (NSF) under fake president Joe Biden is shelling out “nearly $40 million into social media censorship grants and contracts,” according to a new report from the Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO).

To keep a lid on what people say online, the NSF is throwing American taxpayer money at all sorts of projects aimed at controlling what gets posted to the internet. Since Biden started occupying the Oval Office, some $38.8 million has been spent by the NSF to battle “misinformation.”

A total of 64 grants totaling $31.8 million were also handed over to 42 colleges and universities to conduct “research” into the concept of “stopping viral ideas” – meaning ideas that people come up with themselves as opposed to the ones being fed to them by the globalist deep state.

The claim is that said research is “neutral” and “scientific” in nature, but the descriptions slapped on some of the grants openly and explicitly indicate that their true aim is to “explicitly target ‘populist politicians’ and ‘populist communications’ to scientifically determine ‘how best to counter populist narratives’.” (Related: Remember when Trump promised to fix “radical left” social media censorship?)

All of NSF’s spending in 2021 and 2022 had to do with online censorship

Most Americans, at least the ones who have heard of the NSF, probably believe that the entity is centered around “mathematics, aerospace, and engineering.” However, under China Joe, “the fastest-growing field of NSF grant funding appears to be the science of censorship,” the FFO found.

Two universities that partnered with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “to censor the 2020 election,” we are told, received a $3 million grant from the NSF right after the election.

“But then, after an election where in effect they exclusively censored the social media opposition of the current administration, suddenly the current administration started hooking them up with government grants,” the report goes on to state.

The FFO further found that pretty much every NSF grant that was issued both in 2021 and 2022 so far relates to social media and so-called “disinformation.” All of this, the group says, is “disturbing.”

“Since the start of 2021, NSF has issued 64 government grants on the science of ‘countering’ social media ‘mis / disinformation,’ totaling $31.8 million,” the FFO says.

“It has also issued two government grants, totaling $7 million. That brings a total of NSF-funded scientific censorship research to $38.8 million since the start of the Biden administration.”

One of the universities on the dole of NSF cash, aka taxpayer cash, actually has a “disinfo lab” where intense research is conducted into the best ways to control information online.

Another school received a $200,000 grant to come up with ideas for “how best to counter these populist [covid] narratives and develop more effective communication channels.”

“The research studies four areas of communication: government-led pandemic communication, media policy, media coverage, and public attitudes towards the media,” the FFO report goes on to state.

“The project makes an important contribution to research on populist communication and political polarization by bringing two fields of expertise – populist communication and public health – together.”

In the comments, someone asked if any of this is technically even legal – not that illegality has ever stopped the Biden regime previously.

“Treason keeps getting more types of definitions added to it,” wrote another. “The enemy is within the U.S.”

Someone else pointed out that when “science” is no longer science because it has become blatant propaganda, “you know the world is in bigger trouble than you ever imagined.”

To learn more about the censorship crusade online, be sure to check out Censorship.news.

