Despite Big Tech censorship, Israeli expert who linked monkeypox outbreak to COVID mRNA vaccines remains UNFAZED

Dr. Shmuel Shapira, an Israeli professor censored by Big Tech over his claim that the monkeypox outbreak is linked to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, said he remains unfazed and will continue to spread the truth about the mRNA shots.

In an Aug. 7 tweet, Shapira pointed out that he now has more followers than the Twitter account of the Israeli Ministry of Health “despite their huge [public relations] budgets, trolls, bots and media support.” He wrote: “I don’t have any of these – but my truth, transparency, evidence-based science, reputation and good name are winning.”

The founder and head of the Military Medicine Department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem‘s Faculty of Medicine found himself blocked on the social media platform. Twitter prohibited him from posting unless he deleted a tweet that purportedly linked the monkeypox outbreak to the COVID-19 vaccines. (Related: Israeli doctor who linked monkeypox outbreak to covid jabs CENSORED by Twitter.)

“Monkeypox cases were rare for years. During the last [year], a single case was documented in Israel,” Shapira wrote in the flagged tweet. “It is well established [that] the mRNA vaccines [against COVID-19] affect the natural immune system. A monkeypox outbreak following massive COVID-19 vaccination is not a coincidence.”

The Israeli scientist himself had suffered vaccine injuries in May after being injected with the COVID-19 vaccine, lending credence to his tweet about the risks of the mRNA shot.

“I received three vaccinations, [and] I was physically injured in a very significant way as many others were injured,” he tweeted on May 14.

“In addition, my trust in the nature of the decisions and the process of making them has been severely eroded. No one asked and checked. I will fight with all my might so that truthful answers regarding all decisions, and not just regarding the vaccines, are given.”

Shapira keeps on tweeting the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines

Shapira’s background is no joke, given his extensive medical experience. He formerly served as the director general of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) from 2013 to 2021. The professor also led the country’s efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, spearheading the initiative until his departure from the IIBR in May 2021.

Shapira tweeted in June that he “will continue [to] ask why [authorities would] give an outdated fifth vaccine [dose] that does not prevent disease and apparently causes many significant and common side effects.”

“When misunderstandings and doubts that are difficult to deal with are raised, they start preaching morals [and] slanders. It’s ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to Your Honor.”

A month later, on July 28, the professor mentioned Twitter’s warning in a post.

“[Twitter] warned me to remove the connecting monkeypox to COVID-19. Each day, I understand better [the] year in which we live.”

Artificial intelligence expert Dr. Eli David commented on the social media site’s censorship of the Israeli expert. He wrote: “Twitter locked his account and forced him to delete [the offending tweet]. They know more about biology than him.

“The victory will be ours. The spell is fading, and the shocking truth regarding the various damages and side effects is showing up,” Shapira posted in August, unaffected by the Big Tech suppression he underwent.

The Israeli scientist also enumerated the different risks that come with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. These included myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), fatal arrhythmias, abnormal heart rate, facialis (paralysis of the facial nerve) and tinnitus (ear ringing).

Aside from these, the vaccines also caused a 20 percent increase in strokes and excessive gynecological bleeding. They also gave rise to conditions such as herpes zoster and monkeypox.

“No worries, be happy,” Shapira sarcastically concluded the tweet where he outlined all of the vaccine-linked adverse reactions.

Censorship.news has more stories about Big Tech platforms banning experts who speak out against the lethal COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch this G News report about Dr. Shmuel Shapira’s tweet linking monkeypox to COVID-19 vaccination.

https://rumble.com/v1fy4rp-dr.-shmuel-shapiras-tweet-linking-monkeypox-to-covid-19-vaccination.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Dr. Shmuel Shapira’s tweet linking monkeypox to COVID-19 vaccination

This video is from the Chinese taking down EVIL CCP channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Smoking gun: U.S. government, CDC colluded with Google, Twitter, Facebook to censor important information about experimental covid vaccines.

FAKED CONSENSUS: Elon Musk suggests up to 90% of Twitter users are BOTS, not human

Dr. Robert Malone now permanently banned by Twitter for telling truth about covid.

People on Twitter are saying they regret taking the COVID-19 vaccines

Twitter now says American Heart Association science article is “unsafe link” because it shows that mRNA vaccines cause heart damage

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

Expose-News.com

Twitter.com

Rumble.com





Related Posts