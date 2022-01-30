People on Twitter are saying they regret taking the COVID-19 vaccines

“I thought I was getting back to 100% but clearly not. Do I regret taking the vaccine? Yes, and fuck you if you think that’s wrong,” said one user.

“I think I regret taking the vaccine because the side effects have refused to wear off,” another stated.

Plenty of people expressed different reasons for their regrets, with one saying that the side effects of the vaccine refused to wear off after seven months.

The testimonials and expressions made on Twitter contradict that of the mainstream media, which censored the fact that people are being fed up with the vaccinations, only to find that they have been bamboozled by their government’s false promises of freedom from the pandemic. (Related: Woman expresses regret after J&J covid vaccine triggers potentially deadly blood clots in her lungs, stomach and brain.)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer expresses regret in interview

Even Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Eric Clapton claimed that he was duped into getting the COVID vaccine through subliminal messaging on YouTube. He claimed that even though he is vaccinated, he regretted his decision after he suffered “disastrous” side effects.

Clapton claimed that he suffered a “severe reaction” to the AstraZeneca vaccine last spring. He said that his hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning and that he was pretty much useless for two weeks. “I feared I would never play again, but the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

In a new interview, Clapton said that despite his skepticism, he was led to believe that it was right to get vaccinated, adding that some of his friends and family were “scared” of him getting the dose.

“[Belgian psychologist] Mattias Desmet talked about it — the theory of mass formation hypnosis. I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere,” he said about the situation.

Desmet’s theory came into traction in December 2021, when vaccine scientist Robert Malone appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. The theory posits that the masses have been hypnotized into a state that allowed them to be pushed into vaccine acceptance.

Clapton described how he was pushed into getting the vaccine. “I remember seeing little things on YouTube, which were like subliminal advertising. Things like, ‘You own nothing and you’ll be happy,’ and I thought, ‘What does that mean?’ Bit by bit, I put a rough jigsaw puzzle together. That made me even more resolute.”

He also noted that he is now taking a more critical view of news media, saying that while they used to be an impartial commentary on world affairs, they have now become one-way traffic focused on following orders.

This shift did not sit well with Clapton and has motivated him creatively. “These guys in power really started to piss me [off]. I have a tool and a calling and I can make use of that,” he said.

Clapton recorded an anti-lockdown single, Stand and Deliver, together with fellow British singer Van Morrison in 2020, and recorded his solo track This Has Gotta Stop, as well. He said that since his career is almost gone and it’s been long since he played live, he’s forcibly retired by the time he spoke out against vaccines anyway.

Last fall, Clapton also donated £1,000 to British rockers Jam For Freedom to help pay for legal fees that have been incurred after “breaching COVID regulations” at a live show. He then went on to say that he will not play in venues that required proof of vaccination.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

InfoWars.com

TorontoSun.com

Published by dreddymd

