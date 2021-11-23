According to the American Medical Association (AMA), a whopping 96 percent of United States doctors as of June have been “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). And some of the most outspoken among them, ironically enough, are now dead.

Dr. Kevin Walsh, an OB-GYN with a private practice in Roanoke, Va., dropped dead just six weeks after pushing Fauci Flu shots on Facebook. In his post, Walsh compared the Chinese Virus to polio in an attempt to scare his followers into getting jabbed.

Dr. Justin Nasser, a doctor from Benowa, Queensland (Australia), suffered much the same fate. On November 14, Nasser “died unexpectedly of a heart attack,” according to a news bulletin.

“Queensland, and all other Australian states, require mRNA or viral vector DNA injections for all healthcare workers,” reported The Covid Blog.

“Only 4% of Gold Coast University Hospital staff failed to comply as of November 2, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Dr. Stephanie Bosch of Waldport, Ore., also died “suddenly and unexpectedly” of a pulmonary embolism on October 13. Pulmonary embolisms are a known and common adverse event associated with both mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) and viral vector DNA (Johnson & Johnson) injections.

“All Oregon healthcare workers were required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ by October 18,” The Covid Blog noted concerning Bosch’s death. “Oregon is also the only state that we know of with an outdoor mask mandate.”

Covid vaccine regret is likely growing

Dr. Craig Shannon of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., passed away suddenly in his home. Two different obituaries claimed that he died from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, however if this was really the cause then he would have died in a hospital or in hospice, not at his own residence.

Dr. Elliott Gagnon of Wasilla, Ak., similarly “passed away unexpectedly at his home” on October 14. The plastic surgeon’s private practice just a few months prior was pushing on Facebook for patients to “[m]ask up, everyone, and talk to your doctor if you or your children, ages 12 and up currently, are not vaccinated.”

“Let’s all do our part to keep Covid numbers down,” the post went on to state, along with a photo of two very young children with masks on their faces. “We need schools open and students and educators learning and teaching.”

Wife Janel Gagnon had also previously uploaded a profile photo of herself on Facebook in which she was seen wearing an LGBTQ-emblazoned face mask and an image overlay that stated, “I got my Covid-19 vaccine: We can do this.”

Then we have Dr. Daniel McBride of West Hatfield, Mass., who died suddenly of a heart attack after a 16-mile bike ride on October 20. The orthopedic surgeon was an “avid bicyclist” and all-around athlete who, as far as we can tell, was generally healthy prior to this.

Dr. Janak Patel of Marietta, Ohio, reportedly “suffered sudden death” on October 28. He had been on his normal routine as an emergency room doctor when he was “found down and unable to be resuscitated.”

“The powers-that-be know that vaccine mandates for healthcare workers lead to mass shortages of qualified personnel due to injuries and deaths,” warns The Covid Blog. “Many healthcare workers are quitting to avoid the injections, leading to even more shortages.”

“There’s also the influx of vaxx-induced patients. Even NPR admitted that hospitals are overrun with seriously ill people who do not have COVID-19. It’s shaping up to be a situation with millions of sick people and nobody to help them (not that doctors are helping vaxx-injured people now anyway).

The website CovidVaccineReactions.com contains many more stories like this of people who suffered severe injuries or death after getting jabbed for Chinese Germs.

Death and destruction are the “side effects” of getting jabbed for covid. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheCovidBlog.com

DrEddyMD.com

