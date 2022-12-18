HOSPITALS MOBBED with every room and even HALLWAYS occupied with portable cots … has the spike protein apocalypse begun?

It’s like a horror scene from a pandemic movie, and people are walking up and down the halls while patients are sleeping on cots with IV tubes in their arms, with people around them coughing and sneezing and carrying on about the bad conditions. It’s most likely a fire hazard also, with hardly enough staff members to assist the overflow of patients if an emergency evacuation situation should arise. One can only guess at the reasons for the mobbing of hospitals right now, but complaints can be heard in the waiting rooms, and at the check-in desk in the emergency rooms.

Patients are lined up for check-in, complaining of chest pains, high blood pressure, trouble breathing, and other symptoms that all seem to relate to spike protein syndrome – a critical illness caused by millions of prions that clog the vascular system and strain the heart and cleansing organs.

Big Pharma raking in the bucks as patients sleep on cots in hallways of major hospitals as the scamdemic rages on

Should you or a loved one spend the night in the hallway on a cot at an overcrowded hospital for any reason, the average cost of that overnight stay ranges from a whopping $9,300 on up to $13,600, depending on the type of coverage, or non-coverage, that you have. This is according to data collected from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, even though the quality of care when sleeping in the hallway at the emergency room leaves much to be desired.

hospital costs

Imagine how much money the hospitals are making with every room full, and all the hallways crowded with cots against the wall, spread out about every 10 feet with a sick person, even overnight. Police are having to battle ‘crazy’ people in fits of rage. In the middle of the night, police are having to escort crazed patients from the premises during “emergency lockdowns” in the emergency areas of hospitals.

Patients can’t even rest properly in the halls, with all the critical care machines beeping, opening of supply closets, nurses talking at full volume, and no emergency call buttons for the patients in the hallways to call for help. How can anyone get well or recover from surgery in conditions like this?

Someone could go to the emergency room because the spike proteins are causing tiny clogs in their vascular system, driving their heart to beat at irregular rhythms. They spend a night or two on a cot in the hallway, it costs them $25,000, and the doctors can’t figure out what’s wrong, after running very expensive CAT scans and other diagnostic tests. Then, after being exposed to lots of sick patients roaming the hallways with Fauci Flu and other RSVs, plus the risk of getting a superbug infection (think MRSA here) from the IVs and the dirty, crowded conditions, the visit to the hospital might serve as a ‘shovel’ for digging your own grave.

A ‘spike’ (pardon the pun) in illnesses has led to a shortage of hospital beds across Virginia, including for pediatric hospitalizations. For example, the Children’s Hospital of Richmond says they are operating at greater than 95 percent capacity. Could it have to do with compromised immune systems due to the Wuhan Flu injections and “boosters?” Since the deadly Covid jabs have been administered to teens and kids, there has been a 40 percent increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Looks like the Spike Protein Apocalypse has begun. How much worse can these hospital conditions become?

Sounds like it’s time to blame those darned video games, referee whistles, and cold showers again. Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental gene therapy injections the CDC and fake news claim are “safe and effective” when they’re really dangerous and health-damaging.

S.D. Wells

